AJ Styles Slaps Gunther After Shocking John Cena Insult On WWE Raw

Tensions exploded on Monday Night Raw when AJ Styles stepped up to Gunther, turning a promo aimed at John Cena into a heated confrontation that ended with a sharp slap heard around the ring.

Earlier in the night, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce crossed paths with Gunther backstage and made it clear that the spotlight was firmly on him following his controversial win over John Cena. Pearce urged the “Ring General” to be mindful of his words and show a level of respect when addressing the audience.

When Gunther made his way to the ring, he initially acknowledged management’s message, but it quickly became clear he had no intention of changing his tone. Rather than praising Cena, Gunther shifted the focus to himself, demanding respect and boasting about forcing Cena to tap out, something the 16 time World Champion had long sworn would never happen.

Gunther continued to pour salt in the wound, taking shots at Cena’s legacy and mocking his catchphrases. That was when AJ Styles made his entrance and cut him off. Gunther brushed Styles aside verbally, telling him he was “punching above his weight” and declaring himself the greatest wrestler in WWE today. He then doubled down, turning back to Cena and calling him a “little b**ch” while waving off Styles with a mocking “You Can’t See Me.”

Styles did not hesitate. He stepped forward and slapped Gunther clean across the face, stunning him in the middle of the ring. Gunther stood frozen, clearly furious, as Styles stared him down. Before leaving, Styles delivered one final line, “That’s what I thought… nothing,” then dropped the microphone at Gunther’s feet and walked out, leaving the tension hanging heavy in the arena.