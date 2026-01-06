×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Iyo Sky And Rhea Ripley Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 06, 2026
Iyo Sky And Rhea Ripley Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On Raw

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley are officially at the top of the WWE women’s tag team division.

The unlikely pairing captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in the opening match of Monday Night Raw, defeating the reigning champions The Kabuki Warriors in a fast paced and hard hitting title bout.

The challengers came out aggressive from the opening bell. Sky used her speed to stay one step ahead of Asuka, while Ripley imposed her strength early, punctuating the opening stretch with a cannonball to the outside that shifted the tone of the match. Despite the early pressure, the Kabuki Warriors leaned on their experience and chemistry to regain control. Frequent tags and crisp tandem offense allowed them to isolate Sky, capped off by Kairi Sane’s double stomp to a rope trapped opponent, followed by an Alabama Slam and a punishing Boston Crab.

The match turned when Sky finally escaped and made the hot tag to Ripley. The powerhouse stormed the ring, flattening both champions and setting up a Razor’s Edge and missile dropkick combination that nearly ended the contest. Asuka narrowly broke up the pin, triggering a frantic stretch that saw Sky and Asuka trade German suplexes as the crowd rose to its feet.

The finish came in decisive fashion. Sky blasted Asuka with running double knees before tagging Ripley back in. Ripley planted Asuka with the Riptide and secured the pinfall, while Sky launched herself onto Kairi Sane at ringside with a suicide dive to eliminate any chance of interference.

The win brings an end to the Kabuki Warriors’ reign and crowns Sky and Ripley as new champions, cementing their alliance with gold just one year into Raw’s Netflix era.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 13th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#collision

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy