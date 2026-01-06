Iyo Sky And Rhea Ripley Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On Raw

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley are officially at the top of the WWE women’s tag team division.

The unlikely pairing captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in the opening match of Monday Night Raw, defeating the reigning champions The Kabuki Warriors in a fast paced and hard hitting title bout.

The challengers came out aggressive from the opening bell. Sky used her speed to stay one step ahead of Asuka, while Ripley imposed her strength early, punctuating the opening stretch with a cannonball to the outside that shifted the tone of the match. Despite the early pressure, the Kabuki Warriors leaned on their experience and chemistry to regain control. Frequent tags and crisp tandem offense allowed them to isolate Sky, capped off by Kairi Sane’s double stomp to a rope trapped opponent, followed by an Alabama Slam and a punishing Boston Crab.

The match turned when Sky finally escaped and made the hot tag to Ripley. The powerhouse stormed the ring, flattening both champions and setting up a Razor’s Edge and missile dropkick combination that nearly ended the contest. Asuka narrowly broke up the pin, triggering a frantic stretch that saw Sky and Asuka trade German suplexes as the crowd rose to its feet.

The finish came in decisive fashion. Sky blasted Asuka with running double knees before tagging Ripley back in. Ripley planted Asuka with the Riptide and secured the pinfall, while Sky launched herself onto Kairi Sane at ringside with a suicide dive to eliminate any chance of interference.

The win brings an end to the Kabuki Warriors’ reign and crowns Sky and Ripley as new champions, cementing their alliance with gold just one year into Raw’s Netflix era.