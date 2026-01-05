WWE Monday Night Raw - January 5th, 2026

WWE and NETFLIX's Stranger Things team up to bring us RAW is Stranger Things. On tonight's card - CM Punk defends his WWE Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan takes on Lyra Valkyria, the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship is on the line as Maxxine Dupri(c) battles Becky Lynch, The Kabuki Warriors defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky, Gunther appears live and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on NETFLIX at 8/7 C.



Everything flips upside down for the viewers watching at home. Corey Graves and Michael Cole come out of a news truck and Cole lets us know we have been transported back to the 80s.

We see The Vision (Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory & Paul Heyman), CM Punk, The Judgement Day (Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Finn Balor & Raquel Rodriguez), Lyra Valkyria & Bayley, Maxxine Dupri, and Becky Lynch arrive to RAW.

Match 1 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)(c) -vs- Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Sky and Asuka go at each other at the bell. Sky flips around the ring and takes down Asuka. Asuka tolls out of the ring and Sane joins her. Ripley takes out both Sane and Asuka and we cut to a break.

We're back, Ripley slams down Sane and drives some forearms into Sane's back. Sane tags out to Asuka and Ripley gets kneed in the face and she rolls out to the apron. Asuka ends up out on the apron with Ripley and Ripley knocks her down and goes for a cannonball and Sane pulls Asuka out of the way and Ripley lands on the ground. Sane is tagged in and she gets on the top rope. Back in the ring, Sane chokes out Ripley against the ropes with a figure four choke. Sane comes off the top rope and forearms Ripley and covers her for a near fall. Asuka is tagged in and Ripley is double teamed. Asuka covers Ripley who kicks out at two. Asuka slams down Ripley and tags in Sane. Sane comes off the top rope but Ripley catches her and hits a Fallaway Slam. Sky is tagged in and so is Asuka. Sky takes down Asuka with some open hand strikes and then hits a slingblade. Sky takes out Sane as well and climbs the ropes. Sky hits a missile dropkick on both Sane and Asuka. Asuka punches Sky on the apron and Sky guillotine's Asuka and Sane trips up Sky. Sane is tagged in and Sane hits a double stomp on Sky who is draped across the ropes and covers Sky who kicks out and we cut to a break.

Back to RAW is Stranger Things, Sky gets double teamed by Sane and Asuka. Sane hits an Albama Slam on Sky and puts Sky in a modified Boston Crab. Sane now applies Sky into an Anchor Submission and Sky rolls out and stomps Sane. Ripley is tagged in and she takes down Sane with some clotheslines. Ripley kicks Sane and slams her down face first. Ripley connects with a dropkick and kicks Asuka off the apron. Sky is tagged in, Ripley tosses Sane with a Razor's Edge and Sky hits a missile dropkick and covers Sane who kicks out at two. Ripley hits a RipTide and Asuka shoves Ripley into Sky. Asuka hits a codebreaker on Ripley and Sane covers her for a near fall. Asuka is tagged in and she hits a sliding knee on Ripley and covers her for a near fall. Asuka kicks and strikes Ripley and Asuka hits an ankle lock on Ripley and then suplexes her. Sane is tagged in and Asuka hits a spinning heel kick and Ripley is double teamed and covered and she kicks out at two. Asuka is tagged back in and Ripley is double teamed some more and covered and Sky breaks the pin. Sky suplexes Sane and Ripley tags in Sky. Sky is rolled up and she kicks out at two. Asuka tries for another pin and Sky kicks out. Sky double stomps Asuka and then hits a bullet train attack and tags in Ripley. Ripley hits RipTide and Sky hits Over the Moonsault and then jumps out at Sky. Ripley covers Asuka and gets the win.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley are approached by Adam Pearce backstage. Pearce tells them he's proud of them and then looks at The Stranger Things set. Gunther comes by and Pearce tells Gunther there are a tonne of eyes on him and on the show tonight. He talks about Gunther's disrespect and tells Gunther to mix in a little respect when he goes out tonight. Gunther laughs and walks away. We follow Gunther as he makes his way out to the ring.

Gunther comes out to the ring and pulls out a t-shirt with a picture of him making John Cena tap out and it says "Tap like a...". Gunther asks for some respect for making Cena do the one thing he said he wouldn't do. He says he made Cena tap out like a little... and AJ Styles interrupts Gunther. Styles marches out to the ring with mic in hand. Gunther tells Styles he's the greatest wrestler right now and says he's the man that Cena tap out like a little you know what. Every time Styles goes to speak Gunther interrupts him. Gunther asks what little AJ will do about it and does the Cena "you can't see me taunt". Styles strikes Gunther and they get in each other's faces. Styles says Gunther will do nothing and throws his mic at Gunther and dismounts off the apron like a baby gymnast and leaves.

Ivy Nile yells at Adam Pearce backstage and she wants a title shot and refuses to be at the back of the line. Nile leaves and Gunther storms Pearce and asks for AJ Styles. Styles comes in and taunts Gunther and Gunther wants a match next week and Pearce agrees.

Match 2 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Maxxine Dupri(c) -vs- Becky Lynch

Lynch and Dupri lock up and Lynch gets Dupri on the mat against the ropes. They go to lock up again but Dupri goes for an ankle lock and Lynch gets to the ropes. Lynch and Dupri trade holds and Lynch kicks Dupri in the gut. Dupri takes down Lynch with a Thesz Press and punches Lynch. Lynch rolls out of the ring and Dupri cartwheels on the apron and then kicks Lynch on the outside and we cut to a break.

Back to the Women's IC Title match, Lynch comes off the top rope and hits a leg drop on Dupri and covers her for a two count. Dupri climbs the ropes and Lynch catches her and gets her on the mat. Lynch gets Dupri in the DisArmher and Dupri breaks the hold and boots Lynch. Lynch and Dupri trade punches and Dupri asks for more punches. Dupri clotheslines Lynch to the mat and then slams into her in the corner. Dupri hits a fisherman's suplex and hits a running knee and kicks down Lynch after a weird move and Dupri covers for a near fall. Dupri climbs the ropes and misses a crossbody. Lynch is rolled up and then put in an ankle lock. Lynch reaches the ropes breaking the hold. Dupri gets caught up on the ropes and Lynch goes for a legdrop but Dupri moves and rolls up Lynch for a near fall. Dupri puts Lynch in a ankle lock and Lynch gets Dupri in DisArmher and Dupri counters and puts Lynch in an ankle lock. Dupri goes to the apron for some reason and then both women get on the top rope. Lynch hits a superplex and a DDT and covers Dupri for a near fall. Lynch misses a couple manhandle slams and then hits a suplex on Dupri. Dupri is covered for a near fall. Dupri hits a German Suplex and hits a top rope cross body and covers Lynch for a near fall. Dupri is guillotined on the ropes and Lynch climbs the ropes. Dupri punches her and they're both on the top rope. Lynch sneaks under and tries to powerbomb Dupri. Dupri counters and gets Lynch in an ankle lock. Lynch gets Dupri's shoulders down and covers her for the win.

Winner and NEW WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

We see Stephanie Vaquer walking backstage and she's up later tonight.

We come back from commercial break and The Usos come down to the ring. The Usos stop in the crowd and get production to cut the music only to run it back and they continue to party in the crowd with the fans. Jey says the Usos are now in your city and Jimmy asks how everyone is. Jimmy talks about it being the first RAW in the new year and that they're the new Tag Team Champions. The Usos says this year is the year of The Usos and put all the tag teams on notice.

Jackie Redmond is in the ring and she calls out Stephanie Vaquer to the ring to cut a promo. Vaquer comes out to the ring with an aircast on her left leg. Redmond talks to Vaquer about her great 2025 and what is next for her in 2026. Vaquer says 2025 was amazing and rattles off a list of stuff she's done. She says she accomplished her dream of becoming the world champion. She thanks everyone for believing in her. She talks about taking on Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez last week and how she came out on top. Raquel Rodriguez runs down and attacks Vaquer from behind. Rodriguez attacks Vaquer's injured leg. Rodriguez then slams down Vaquer with a Tejana Bomb and then goes and grabs a chair. Two refs run down to watch. Adam Pearce runs down with more officials and they stop Rodriguez.

Stephanie Vaquer is being helped backstage and Raquel Rodriguez runs in again and takes out Vaquer. Adam Pearce, Shane Helms and Jessika Carr come to help Vaquer.

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee talk backstage and Mysterio tells Lee he will be champ again. Lee leaves and Penta comes in and tells Mysterio he came back from injury early because he sees what The Vision is doing. They speak in Spanish and want to take out Austin Theory and Logan Paul.

Match 3: Lyra Valkyria w/Bayley -vs- Liv Morgan w/Roxanne Perez

Valkyria and Morgan lock up and Morgan gets Valkyria in a headlock and takes her down with a shoulder check. Valkyria punches Morgan and takes Morgan down with a clothesline. Valkyria trips Morgan, dropkicks her and hits a Northern Lights Suplex and covers Morgan for two. Morgan and Valkyria play cat and mouse and Morgan clocks Valkyria as she tries to get in the ring. The action spills outside and Morgan slams Valkyria into the steel steps and we cut to commercial.

We're back and Valkyria has Morgan in a stretch submission and then slams down Morgan. Morgan and Valkyria clothesline each other and lay each other out. The women trade punches and strikes. Morgan strikes Valkyria against the ropes and Valkyria returns the punch. Valkyria counters Oblivion and throws Morgan across the ring. Valkyria hits a Tornado DDT and then hits a Fisherman Buster and Morgan kicks out at two. Morgan rolls up Valkyria and Valkyria rolls up Morgan and they both kick out at two. Morgan elbows Valkyria several times, Valkyria gets Morgan on her shoulders and Morgan counters into a codebreaker and covers Valkyria for a near fall. Morgan kicks Valkyria and Valkyria kicks Morgan back. Perez pulls Valkyria out of the ring pulling the ropes down. Bayley goes after Perez and Perez cheap shots Bayley and throws her over the barricades. Bayley goes nuts and chases after Perez with a chair. Valkyria is distracted and Morgan hits ObLivion and gets the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

Backstage, Jackie Redmond talks to CM Punk. She asks Punk how he's prepared for Bron Breakker tonight. Punk says if he's the underdog, he's being underestimated and he'll put Breakker to sleep.

Match 4 - WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: CM Punk(c) -vs- Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman

We get the bell, Punk and Breakker lock up. Punk gets Breakker in a side headlock and Breakker is taken down. Punk gets Breakker in another headlock and then works on Breakker left arm. Breakker tries breaking the hold but Punk slams Breakker down to the mat. Breakker kicks Punk against the ropes and slams down Punk and we cut to a break.

Back to our Main Event, Breakker has Punk on the mat and punches him out. Punk is swung into the corner and Breakker slingshots Punk under the bottom rope and then covers him for a one count. Punk chops Breakker and Breakker slams down Punk. Breakker mounts Punk and punches him several times. Breakker throws Punk to the mat and then gets Punk in a chinlock. Punk punches out of the hold and headbutts him. Punk goes for GTS and Breakker counters, suplexes Punk and covers him for a near fall. Breakker kicks Punk over and over again and then moves to chops. Punk chops Breakker back and Breakker slams Punk into the corner and kicks Punk in the face. Punk tries for GTS and Breakker counters and hits a Gutbuster and covers Punk for a near fall. Breakker throws Punk out of the ring and Breakker rolls out of the ring and stalks Punk. Breakker runs around the ring and Punk is ready for Breakker and clotheslines him down and we cut to break.

When we come back from a commercial break, Breakker suplexes Punk and then hits a standing moonsault and covers Punk for a near fall. Punk and Breakker are on the top rope in the corner. Punk punches Breakker down and Breakker goes for The Frankensteiner and botches it. Breakker falls to the mat and Punk hits an elbow and covers Breakker for a near fall. Punk gets back on the top rope and Breakker knocks him down and Punk knocks Breakker down and this time he hits his Frankensteiner and covers Punk for a two count. Breakker military presses Punk and Punk counters to a DDT and covers Breakker who kicks out at two. Punk and Breakker trade punches in the middle of the ring. Punk takes Breakker down with a heel kick and then hits a swinging neck breaker on Breakker. Punk hits a running knee in the corner and then clotheslines Breakker down. Punk climbs the ropes and comes off the top with an elbow. Punk signals for GTS and Heyman gets on the apron and distracts Punk. Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory run out. In the ring, Breakker knocks Punk into the ref knocking him out. Theory stomps Punk and Breakker covers Punk and the ref gets up and Punk kicks out at two. Reed clears the announce desk and Penta's music hits and Dragon Lee hits Theory with a headscissors. Rey Mysterio and Penta brawl with Logan Paul and Bronson Reed. Dragon Lee and Theory go at it and they all fight into crowd. Back in the ring, Breakker goes to spear Punk and crashes into the turnbuckle. Punk hits GTS and covers Breakker who kicks out at two. Punk panics are the kick out and regroups. Punk hits a weak piledriver on Breakker and covers Breakker. Breakker kicks out at two. Punk signals for GTS again and sets up Breakker. Breakker reverses GTS into an armbar. Punk rolls up Breakker while in the armbar and Breakker rolls out of the pin keeping Punk in the armbar. Punk reverses and puts Breakker in the Anaconda Vice. Breakker tries to fight out of it and he gets back on his feet. Breakker hits a Gutbuster on Punk and clotheslines Punk and Punk kicks out at two. Breakker gets Punk back on his shoulder and goes for GTS but Punk counters and puts Breakker in an STF. Breakker tries to crawl to the ropes and does, breaking the hold. Punk puts Breakker in another STF and Heyman gets on the apron. Punk breaks the hold and punches Heyman off the apron. Breakker goes to spear Punk, but Punk moves sending Breakker out of the ring. Punk tries to suicide dive onto Breakker but Breakker punches Punk as he comes through the ropes. Breakker gets on the top rope and jumps onto Punk who is on the announce desk. Punk and Breakker both crash through the announce desk. Breakker throws Punk back into the ring and runs to spear Punk but Punk kicks Breakker mid spear. Punk hits GTS and covers Breakker to get the win.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: CM Punk

After the match, Punk celebrates in the ring with his World Heavyweight belt as the end credits roll and the show fades to black.