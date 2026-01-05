Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Capture Women’s Tag Team Titles On WWE Raw

Match 1 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)(c) -vs- Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Sky and Asuka go at each other at the bell. Sky flips around the ring and takes down Asuka. Asuka tolls out of the ring and Sane joins her. Ripley takes out both Sane and Asuka and we cut to a break.

We're back, Ripley slams down Sane and drives some forearms into Sane's back. Sane tags out to Asuka and Ripley gets kneed in the face and she rolls out to the apron. Asuka ends up out on the apron with Ripley and Ripley knocks her down and goes for a cannonball and Sane pulls Asuka out of the way and Ripley lands on the ground. Sane is tagged in and she gets on the top rope. Back in the ring, Sane chokes out Ripley against the ropes with a figure four choke. Sane comes off the top rope and forearms Ripley and covers her for a near fall. Asuka is tagged in and Ripley is double teamed. Asuka covers Ripley who kicks out at two. Asuka slams down Ripley and tags in Sane. Sane comes off the top rope but Ripley catches her and hits a Fallaway Slam. Sky is tagged in and so is Asuka. Sky takes down Asuka with some open hand strikes and then hits a slingblade. Sky takes out Sane as well and climbs the ropes. Sky hits a missile dropkick on both Sane and Asuka. Asuka punches Sky on the apron and Sky guillotine's Asuka and Sane trips up Sky. Sane is tagged in and Sane hits a double stomp on Sky who is draped across the ropes and covers Sky who kicks out and we cut to a break.

Back to RAW is Stranger Things, Sky gets double teamed by Sane and Asuka. Sane hits an Albama Slam on Sky and puts Sky in a modified Boston Crab. Sane now applies Sky into an Anchor Submission and Sky rolls out and stomps Sane. Ripley is tagged in and she takes down Sane with some clotheslines. Ripley kicks Sane and slams her down face first. Ripley connects with a dropkick and kicks Asuka off the apron. Sky is tagged in, Ripley tosses Sane with a Razor's Edge and Sky hits a missile dropkick and covers Sane who kicks out at two. Ripley hits a RipTide and Asuka shoves Ripley into Sky. Asuka hits a codebreaker on Ripley and Sane covers her for a near fall. Asuka is tagged in and she hits a sliding knee on Ripley and covers her for a near fall. Asuka kicks and strikes Ripley and Asuka hits an ankle lock on Ripley and then suplexes her. Sane is tagged in and Asuka hits a spinning heel kick and Ripley is double teamed and covered and she kicks out at two. Asuka is tagged back in and Ripley is double teamed some more and covered and Sky breaks the pin. Sky suplexes Sane and Ripley tags in Sky. Sky is rolled up and she kicks out at two. Asuka tries for another pin and Sky kicks out. Sky double stomps Asuka and then hits a bullet train attack and tags in Ripley. Ripley hits RipTide and Sky hits Over the Moonsault and then jumps out at Sky. Ripley covers Asuka and gets the win.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley