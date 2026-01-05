WWE Creative Structure Revealed Ahead Of WWE Unreal Season Two

As WWE prepares to roll out the second season of WWE Unreal, new insight has emerged regarding how the company’s creative machine is currently structured. The latest details paint a clearer picture of who is shaping the stories fans see each week on television and how responsibilities are divided behind the scenes.

At the top of the creative hierarchy, Paul Levesque continues to have final authority over all creative decisions. While he remains the ultimate decision maker, the day to day flow of the department is supported by several long standing figures who help keep the process moving smoothly.

Within the executive layer, Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey are described as the most experienced voices guiding creative operations. Prichard remains heavily involved in overseeing the overall process, while Koskey’s role centers on refining scripts and supervising edits to ensure everything aligns with WWE’s broader vision and tone.

Ryan Ward has also taken on a major role, as he is now overseeing the creative direction for both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. This places Ward in a key position when it comes to shaping long term storytelling across WWE’s two flagship weekly shows.

On a brand specific level, each show has its own leadership structure. SmackDown is co led by Brian Road Dogg James alongside John Swikata. Raw, meanwhile, is co led by Alexandra Williams and Jonathan Baeckstrom. Each brand also has additional writers working under these leads, helping manage the volume of scripts, segments, and storyline development required for weekly television.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.