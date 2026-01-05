WWE Raw Preview: Three Championship Matches, Liv Morgan’s In Ring TV Return And More

WWE reaches a major modern era moment tonight as Monday Night Raw celebrates one full year on Netflix, broadcasting live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The anniversary episode carries added weight thanks to a stacked card and a World Heavyweight Championship main event with genuine history on the line.

CM Punk enters the night still sitting on top of the mountain, but standing across from him is Bron Breakker, a challenger with more than just a title in his sights. No WWE or World Heavyweight Champion has been crowned under the age of 30 since Bray Wyatt captured gold back in 2017. Breakker can end that drought tonight. Punk, however, has made it clear he is not prepared to give up his place or his moment, framing this clash as a fight between eras rather than just another defence.

The championship spotlight does not stop there. Maxxine Dupri puts the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Becky Lynch. Dupri has openly acknowledged Lynch’s legacy, even calling her the greatest women’s wrestler in company history. Lynch arrives in a very different headspace, convinced she has been wronged and driven deep into what she has described as a conspiracy against her, firmly believing the championship should already be back around her waist.

The Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be defended as The Kabuki Warriors face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The Ripley and SKY pairing has been building momentum, punctuated by a Riptide and Over the Moonsault combination that flattened Kairi Sane on SmackDown, sending a clear message ahead of tonight.

Elsewhere on the card, Liv Morgan returns to televised singles action for the first time in over six months when she goes one on one with former Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. The match serves as a major test for Morgan as she looks to re establish herself in a rapidly shifting division.

The anniversary episode is also expected to feature appearances from Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, the New World Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Chris Jericho is also heavily rumoured to return after WWE leaned into the speculation with a recent video tease.

WWE Raw match card

World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs Bron Breakker

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Maxxine Dupri vs Becky Lynch

Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors vs Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY

Singles match

Liv Morgan vs Lyra Valkyria