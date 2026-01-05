×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Preview: Three Championship Matches, Liv Morgan’s In Ring TV Return And More

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 05, 2026
WWE Raw Preview: Three Championship Matches, Liv Morgan’s In Ring TV Return And More

WWE reaches a major modern era moment tonight as Monday Night Raw celebrates one full year on Netflix, broadcasting live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The anniversary episode carries added weight thanks to a stacked card and a World Heavyweight Championship main event with genuine history on the line.

CM Punk enters the night still sitting on top of the mountain, but standing across from him is Bron Breakker, a challenger with more than just a title in his sights. No WWE or World Heavyweight Champion has been crowned under the age of 30 since Bray Wyatt captured gold back in 2017. Breakker can end that drought tonight. Punk, however, has made it clear he is not prepared to give up his place or his moment, framing this clash as a fight between eras rather than just another defence.

The championship spotlight does not stop there. Maxxine Dupri puts the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Becky Lynch. Dupri has openly acknowledged Lynch’s legacy, even calling her the greatest women’s wrestler in company history. Lynch arrives in a very different headspace, convinced she has been wronged and driven deep into what she has described as a conspiracy against her, firmly believing the championship should already be back around her waist.

The Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be defended as The Kabuki Warriors face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The Ripley and SKY pairing has been building momentum, punctuated by a Riptide and Over the Moonsault combination that flattened Kairi Sane on SmackDown, sending a clear message ahead of tonight.

Elsewhere on the card, Liv Morgan returns to televised singles action for the first time in over six months when she goes one on one with former Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. The match serves as a major test for Morgan as she looks to re establish herself in a rapidly shifting division.

The anniversary episode is also expected to feature appearances from Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, the New World Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Chris Jericho is also heavily rumoured to return after WWE leaned into the speculation with a recent video tease.

WWE Raw match card

World Heavyweight Championship
CM Punk vs Bron Breakker

Women’s Intercontinental Championship
Maxxine Dupri vs Becky Lynch

Women’s Tag Team Championship
The Kabuki Warriors vs Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY

Singles match
Liv Morgan vs Lyra Valkyria

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 13th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#collision

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy