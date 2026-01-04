Kane Warns The Rock Against Entering Politics

The idea of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepping into politics has been floated for years, but not everyone believes it would be a smart move. One of the strongest warnings has now come from someone who knows the political landscape firsthand.

During a recent appearance on Going Ringside, Glenn Jacobs, better known to WWE fans as Kane, shared his honest thoughts on the possibility of Dwayne The Rock Johnson entering public office. Speaking as the current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Jacobs made it clear that fame and popularity do not shield anyone from the realities of modern politics.

“If I were him, I wouldn’t. Politics is incredibly contentious and toxic right now. Everybody likes Dwayne, no matter where you are in the political spectrum, because he’s a great entertainer and just a good guy.”

Johnson has previously acknowledged political interest and has even appeared in national polling tied to a hypothetical presidential run. While that attention highlights just how popular he remains across demographics, Jacobs believes that popularity would quickly evaporate the moment Johnson took a firm political stance.

“Gotta remember, no matter what you say in politics, 50% of people are just going to knee-jerk disagree with you, and you’re going to really tick some folks off. I’ve had to deal with that, obviously. If I were him, I would advise him not to do that, personally.”

Jacobs emphasized that his comments were not rooted in criticism, but rather experience. Transitioning from a beloved WWE character into a real-world political figure, he has seen how quickly public perception can shift once policy and ideology enter the conversation.

Rather than running for office, Jacobs suggested that Johnson could still make a significant difference without exposing himself to the constant backlash that comes with campaigning and governing.

“And he can still have an impact, obviously, you see folks that do great work through philanthropy, as well as getting in politics behind the scenes. And that can be just as important as what happens out in the public eye.”