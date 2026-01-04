Hiroshi Tanahashi Retires After Emotional Final Match At Wrestle Kingdom 20

The Tokyo Dome held its breath one last time as a generation-defining career reached its final chapter. Hiroshi Tanahashi did not simply retire at Wrestle Kingdom 20. He said goodbye in the only way fitting for an icon, in the main event spotlight, against the rival who defined an era, and surrounded by the legacy he helped build.

Tanahashi’s final match saw him fall to longtime rival Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 20. One last Rainmaker sealed the result, but not before the two delivered another classic to close the book on one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s most important rivalries. During the match, Tanahashi paid tribute to the men who shaped his journey, landing Katsuyori Shibata’s PK and Shinsuke Nakamura’s Boma Ye as callbacks to battles that helped define his career.

After the bell, Okada took the microphone and addressed Tanahashi directly, thanking him before quietly leaving the ring and allowing the moment to belong entirely to the retiring legend.

The retirement ceremony that followed felt like a living history lesson. Stars from across Tanahashi’s career entered the ring one by one to present flowers and share the spotlight. Jay White, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Katsuyori Shibata, and Keiji Muto all stood alongside Tanahashi, with Shibata sharing one final lock up with his old rival. The ring filled with emotion as individual photos were taken, followed by one final group shot that captured multiple eras of NJPW in a single frame.

Then came one last surprise. BUSHI made his way out, followed by Tetsuya Naito, marking his first appearance in NJPW since his exit last year. Naito spoke briefly, telling Tanahashi that while he may never wrestle in New Japan again, he looks forward to meeting him in NJPW in the future. He struck his familiar LIJ pose, raising his fist into the air. Tanahashi mirrored the gesture as Naito exited, closing another chapter of a storied rivalry.

With the ring cleared, Tanahashi addressed the Tokyo Dome crowd. He thanked the fans for their support, spoke about finally seeing a sold out Tokyo Dome, and urged everyone to continue supporting New Japan Pro Wrestling. Before the traditional ten bell salute, he played air guitar to the delight of the crowd and even led the fans in a wave.

As he appeared to make his final walk up the ramp, Tanahashi surprised everyone again, hopping onto a cart bearing his name and riding it around the Tokyo Dome floor, waving to fans one last time. After returning to the stage, he delivered his final words.

“I’m so, so happy I fell in love with professional wrestling.”

After saying his aishtemasu catchphrase one final time, Tanahashi disappeared into the smoke as his classic theme High Energy played. The broadcast faded out with a career-spanning highlight video, ending the story of one of the greatest icons in wrestling history.

