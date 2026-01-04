×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Aaron Wolf Wins NEVER Title In Stunning NJPW Debut at Wrestle Kingdom 20

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 04, 2026
Aaron Wolf Wins NEVER Title In Stunning NJPW Debut at Wrestle Kingdom 20

Aaron Wolf wasted no time turning promise into history at the Tokyo Dome.

The Olympic judo gold medalist shocked the wrestling world by capturing championship gold in his very first professional match, toppling EVIL to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 20. What was expected to be a chaotic initiation quickly turned into a statement victory as Wolf powered through House of Torture interference and proved he belongs on New Japan’s biggest stage.

Competing under the New Japan banner for the first time, Wolf was immediately thrown into the deep end against EVIL, whose House of Torture stable predictably turned the bout into chaos. Multiple members flooded the ring to tilt the odds, only for YOH, Toru Yano, and Master Wato to rush out and neutralize the numbers game. Wolf added to the spectacle by tossing several attackers aside with crisp judo throws that brought the Tokyo Dome crowd to life.

The challengers resolve was tested when Don Fale put him through a table and EVIL blinded him with powder. Even then, Wolf refused to fold. Drawing on his Olympic pedigree, he dragged the champion back to the mat and locked in a triangle choke. With nowhere to escape, EVIL faded unconscious, handing Wolf a monumental debut victory and a championship reign on night one of his career.

Wolf officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling in June, with Wrestle Kingdom earmarked as his launch point. The confrontation was set in motion months later when Wolf saved Boltin Oleg from an attack, leading to a heated press conference where EVIL desecrated the title with spray paint and mocked Wolf by calling it his own gold medal. That symbolism came full circle in the ring, as Wolf left the Dome holding real championship gold.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy