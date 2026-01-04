Yota Tsuji Makes History With Double Title Win At Wrestle Kingdom 20

Yota Tsuji arrived at the Tokyo Dome with momentum and left Wrestle Kingdom 20 having changed his career forever.

In one of the most dramatic moments of the night, Tsuji climbed to the very top of New Japan Pro Wrestling, capturing the IWGP World Championship for the first time while also securing his second reign as IWGP Global Champion. The victory capped off a statement performance that confirmed his place as the new standard bearer for the company.

The co main event saw Yota Tsuji collide with Konosuke Takeshita in a physical and emotionally charged battle at Wrestle Kingdom 20. Takeshita entered the match as a dominant champion, but Tsuji refused to be denied on the biggest stage. After surviving a punishing exchange, Tsuji connected with the Gene Blaster before locking in a deep Boston Crab.

Takeshita showed remarkable resilience, desperately biting down on his own hand in an attempt to fight through the pain. The effort was not enough. With nowhere left to go, he was forced to tap out, handing Tsuji the first world championship victory of his career in front of the Tokyo Dome crowd.

As Tsuji soaked in the moment and addressed the fans following the match, the celebration was abruptly cut short. Jake Lee stormed the ring from behind and blasted the new champion with a running boot in the corner. Lee then stood tall, holding the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship high, sending a clear message that his sights are firmly set on Tsuji. Earlier in the night, Lee had made his return as the newest member of the United Empire, making his challenge feel both immediate and dangerous.

The loss brought an end to Takeshita’s 83 day reign as champion. He originally captured the title by defeating Zack Sabre Jr. at King of Pro Wrestling in October, following his G1 Climax tournament win in August. Rather than waiting for Wrestle Kingdom to cash in his opportunity, Takeshita chose to challenge early, a decision that ultimately led him into the path of a history making night for Tsuji.