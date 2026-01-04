NJPW Reveals First Half Of 2026 Schedule With Historic US Dates

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially rolled out its calendar for the first half of 2026, giving fans a clear look at what lies ahead across Japan and the United States.

The announcement includes two major US based events that stand out immediately. The opening night of the G1 Climax tournament will take place on July 11 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, marking a historic first for the annual summer showcase. NJPW also confirmed the return of El Desperado’s Death Vegas Invitational, scheduled for April 16 in Las Vegas, with the venue to be revealed at a later date.

Alongside those international dates, the company laid out a packed domestic schedule featuring several cornerstone events that traditionally shape the NJPW calendar, from early year tours through the summer climax.

Below is the full list of major dates announced.

• New Beginning in Osaka on February 11

• New Beginning USA on February 27 in Trenton, New Jersey

• NJPW 54th Anniversary on March 6 at Ota General Gymnasium in Tokyo

• New Japan Cup semifinals on March 20 and finals on March 21 in Niigata

• Sakura Genesis on April 4 at Sumo Hall

• Death Vegas Invitational on April 16 in Las Vegas

• Wrestling Redzone on April 25 in Hiroshima

• Wrestling Dontaku 2026 on May 3 and May 4 in Fukuoka

• Best of the Super Junior 33 finals on June 7 at Ota General Gymnasium in Tokyo

• Dominion on June 14 at Osaka jo Hall

• G1 Climax 36 night one on July 11 at NOW Arena in Chicago

• G1 Climax 36 finals on August 15 and August 16 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo

The Chicago date carries added significance, as it represents the first time the G1 Climax tournament itself has ever taken place in the United States. While NJPW previously held a G1 Climax Special event in 2017, that two night showcase was separate from the tournament and is best remembered for crowning the first IWGP United States Champion.