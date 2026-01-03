Nikki And Brie Bella Announced For MrBeast One Million Dollar Celebrity Challenge

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella are stepping into a very different kind of spotlight as they prepare to appear in a major digital entertainment crossover. The Bella Twins have been confirmed as part of an upcoming one million dollar celebrity challenge hosted by YouTube megastar MrBeast, with all winnings set to go to charity.

MrBeast shared a photo on January 2 revealing the full lineup of 30 celebrity participants, with both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella featured prominently. The video is scheduled to drop alongside the release of the second season of Beast Games 2 on Amazon Prime.

The challenge is stacked with mainstream star power. Kevin Hart is also set to appear, while the wider cast includes Steve-O, Josh Peck, and Sal Vulcano. The event blends traditional celebrity culture with social media influence, putting the twins in a competitive environment far removed from the wrestling ring.

For Nikki and Brie, the appearance comes at an interesting point in their wrestling careers. Nikki Bella has recently returned to full time competition in WWE, reestablishing herself as an active presence on the roster. Brie Bella, meanwhile, has yet to follow her sister back into the ring and remains away from in ring action for now.

The MrBeast challenge represents another high profile crossover moment for the twins, continuing their expansion beyond wrestling and into mainstream digital entertainment while still keeping strong ties to the WWE audience.