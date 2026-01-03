Michin Says Her Time Away From WWE Is Only Temporary

Michin has confirmed she is sidelined, but insists her time away from the ring will not last long.

In a social media video, the WWE SmackDown star appeared wearing a sling and delivered a direct message aimed at Jade Cargill. Michin made it clear that while she is injured, she does not believe Cargill succeeded in putting her on the shelf for good.

“I may be out, but I am out temporarily. And with all the money and fame and aura… what you don’t have that I do is grit, is the love of this business,” Michin said. “So Jade, enjoy your vacations and your photo shoots because while I’m getting better, I’m focusing on you and nothing is going to keep me away from that ring and nothing is going to keep me away from you.”

Michin was removed from WWE’s holiday live event tour last week after suffering what is believed to be a shoulder injury. She later acknowledged the situation on Instagram, confirming her run on the tour ended earlier than planned.

“Have to cut my tour a little short but damn, was it was fun! I got to take a bite out of cake too,” she wrote.

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Cargill claimed she intentionally injured Michin and said the former challenger got exactly what she deserved. That segment also featured an interaction with Jordynne Grace, who continues to test the waters as a free agent on the main roster.

While Michin is currently sidelined, her comments suggest the issue with Cargill is far from over once she is medically cleared.