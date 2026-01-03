First Ever WWE SmackDown Ambulance Match Ends In Brutal Fashion

For the first time in the shows history, an Ambulance Match unfolded on WWE SmackDown, bringing a brutal chapter to the long running rivalry between Damian Priest and Aleister Black.

Priest and Black have been circling each other for months, with escalating confrontations and increasingly violent encounters. That tension finally exploded when the bell rang, and from the opening moments it was clear neither man intended to walk away under his own power.

The match spilled all around the ringside area, with the ambulance itself quickly becoming a weapon. Black showed his trademark resilience early, but Priest steadily took control as the punishment mounted. The closing moments were emphatic. Priest delivered a Razor’s Edge that sent Black crashing into the ambulance windshield, leaving shards of glass and a stunned opponent in his wake.

Not finished, Priest dragged Black onto the roof of the vehicle and chokeslammed him down through a stack of tables below. With Black barely able to move, Priest hauled him into the back of the ambulance and slammed the doors shut to secure the victory, officially ending the match in decisive fashion.

While the result suggested finality, Black’s earlier words on the show hinted that this may not be the end. If anything, the destruction seen in the Ambulance Match may have only pushed this rivalry into even darker territory.

