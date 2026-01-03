×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

First Ever WWE SmackDown Ambulance Match Ends In Brutal Fashion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 03, 2026
First Ever WWE SmackDown Ambulance Match Ends In Brutal Fashion

For the first time in the shows history, an Ambulance Match unfolded on WWE SmackDown, bringing a brutal chapter to the long running rivalry between Damian Priest and Aleister Black.

Priest and Black have been circling each other for months, with escalating confrontations and increasingly violent encounters. That tension finally exploded when the bell rang, and from the opening moments it was clear neither man intended to walk away under his own power.

The match spilled all around the ringside area, with the ambulance itself quickly becoming a weapon. Black showed his trademark resilience early, but Priest steadily took control as the punishment mounted. The closing moments were emphatic. Priest delivered a Razor’s Edge that sent Black crashing into the ambulance windshield, leaving shards of glass and a stunned opponent in his wake.

Not finished, Priest dragged Black onto the roof of the vehicle and chokeslammed him down through a stack of tables below. With Black barely able to move, Priest hauled him into the back of the ambulance and slammed the doors shut to secure the victory, officially ending the match in decisive fashion.

While the result suggested finality, Black’s earlier words on the show hinted that this may not be the end. If anything, the destruction seen in the Ambulance Match may have only pushed this rivalry into even darker territory.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy