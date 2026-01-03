Liv Morgan Set For First Televised Singles Match Since Injury On WWE Raw

Liv Morgan is officially set for her first televised singles match in months as she steps back into the ring on this Monday’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

The match was confirmed during Friday’s SmackDown, with Morgan scheduled to face Lyra Valkyria. While the bout will mark Morgan’s return to Raw competition, the two competitors are no strangers, having faced each other across three WWE live events over the past week.

Morgan has been sidelined since June following a shoulder injury suffered during a Raw match with Kairi Sane. The injury required surgery and kept her out of in ring action for several months. She did make a surprise appearance at Survivor Series in November, where she interfered in the Intercontinental Championship rematch between John Cena and Dominik Mysterio, costing Cena the title.

For Valkyria, the match represents an opportunity to change her recent fortunes on Monday nights. She has not picked up a singles victory on Raw since September and will be looking to make a statement against a returning former champion.

Monday’s episode of Raw is being heavily promoted, marking one year since the show debuted on Netflix. The broadcast will also include a crossover tie in with the recently concluded Stranger Things series.

Current WWE Raw lineup for Monday

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk defends against Bron Breakker

Singles Match

Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Maxxine Dupri defends against Becky Lynch

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

The Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY