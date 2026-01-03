Randy Orton Returns To WWE SmackDown And Targets The WWE Championship

It did not take long for the new year to deliver a shock on WWE television as a familiar presence made his return on Friday night.

Randy Orton appeared without warning on WWE SmackDown, cutting off an in ring segment featuring The Miz. Miz attempted to strike up a partnership on the spot, pitching a tag team idea he dubbed Miz KO. Orton offered no response and instead dropped Miz with an RKO. Moments later, he delivered a second RKO, making his intentions clear without saying a single word.

Orton was later shown backstage with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who welcomed him back to the blue brand. Orton said he has respect for Rhodes but made it clear that respect only goes so far. He told the champion that once Rhodes gets past Drew McIntyre in their upcoming Three Stages of Hell match next Friday, he will be coming for the WWE Championship.

The 45 year old has been sidelined since early October, when he and Rhodes were defeated on SmackDown by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. That night saw Orton taken out with a curb stomp from Seth Rollins followed by Reed’s Tsunami, an angle that kept him off television for three months. The absence was notable enough that Orton did not even appear during John Cena’s final match at December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

With Orton now back and immediately setting his sights on the top prize, the landscape of SmackDown has shifted as the road to the next major title challenge begins to take shape.