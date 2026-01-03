×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jordynne Grace Teased For WWE SmackDown Call Up After Backstage Segment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 03, 2026
Jordynne Grace Teased For WWE SmackDown Call Up After Backstage Segment

Jordynne Grace’s path to the WWE main roster looks closer than ever following developments on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown.

During a backstage segment, Jordynne Grace was approached by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who made it clear he wants her involved as the brand prepares to expand to three hours. Aldis pitched the opportunity as part of his long term vision for the show, telling Grace she would be a major asset moving forward. Grace responded cautiously, saying the offer gave her plenty to think about, but she stopped short of committing to the move.

The conversation was interrupted by current WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green, who entered the scene with confidence ahead of her title defense later in the night. Grace took notice and fired back with a pointed remark, saying that “some people are going to make this decision a lot easier,” hinting that her choice may be influenced by who is holding championship gold on SmackDown.

Green is scheduled to put her title on the line against Giulia later on the show, adding another layer of intrigue to Grace’s possible next move.

Grace is no stranger to the main roster environment. She previously appeared in the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2024 and returned again in 2025 after officially signing with WWE following a multi year run with TNA. Since joining the company full time, she has been competing exclusively in NXT, where she has yet to capture championship gold despite being positioned as a top level talent.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy