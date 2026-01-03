Jordynne Grace Teased For WWE SmackDown Call Up After Backstage Segment

Jordynne Grace’s path to the WWE main roster looks closer than ever following developments on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown.

During a backstage segment, Jordynne Grace was approached by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who made it clear he wants her involved as the brand prepares to expand to three hours. Aldis pitched the opportunity as part of his long term vision for the show, telling Grace she would be a major asset moving forward. Grace responded cautiously, saying the offer gave her plenty to think about, but she stopped short of committing to the move.

The conversation was interrupted by current WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green, who entered the scene with confidence ahead of her title defense later in the night. Grace took notice and fired back with a pointed remark, saying that “some people are going to make this decision a lot easier,” hinting that her choice may be influenced by who is holding championship gold on SmackDown.

Green is scheduled to put her title on the line against Giulia later on the show, adding another layer of intrigue to Grace’s possible next move.

Grace is no stranger to the main roster environment. She previously appeared in the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2024 and returned again in 2025 after officially signing with WWE following a multi year run with TNA. Since joining the company full time, she has been competing exclusively in NXT, where she has yet to capture championship gold despite being positioned as a top level talent.