Championship Match Added Alongside Big Segment For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown rolls into a new era tonight as the blue brand officially returns to a three hour format, beginning with this evening’s broadcast from Buffalo. The expanded runtime gives WWE more breathing room to load up the card, and the company wasted little time in strengthening the show with a championship match added just hours before bell time.

Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green is set to put her title on the line against Giulia in what has quickly become one of the division’s most competitive rivalries. Giulia enters the bout looking for redemption after losing the championship to Green back in November, a loss that still hangs over their ongoing feud.

Since the introduction of the Women’s United States Championship at the end of 2024, Green and Giulia have been central figures in its history. Along with one other competitor, they remain two of the only women to have held the title, underscoring how closely tied both stars are to the belt’s early legacy.

Green is currently in her second reign as champion, having reclaimed the title under controversial circumstances. In their last encounter, she capitalized on a timely distraction and secured the pinfall while using the ropes for leverage, a finish that continues to fuel Giulia’s determination heading into tonight’s rematch.

Beyond the championship clash, WWE has also advertised appearances from two of its biggest names. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are both scheduled to be in the building as their rivalry intensifies.

McIntyre is expected to reveal the exact stipulations for his upcoming Three Stages of Hell match against Rhodes. That high stakes encounter will see Rhodes defend the WWE Championship and is set to take place on the January 9 edition of SmackDown, adding extra intrigue to tonight’s announcement.

With the extra hour now in play, SmackDown also features several marquee matchups designed to take full advantage of the longer runtime, including a brutal Ambulance Match and a star studded eight woman tag team bout.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s SmackDown in Buffalo.

- Segment: Drew McIntyre reveals stipulations for Three Stages of Hell match against Cody Rhodes

- Women’s United States Championship: Chelsea Green vs. Giulia

- Ambulance Match: Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

- 8 Woman Tag Team Match: IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend