WWE Raw To Enter The Upside Down With Stranger Things Crossover

WWE has announced a crossover with the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, with the partnership set to take over a special episode of Monday Night Raw on January 5.

The themed episode will air from Brooklyn, with WWE encouraging fans in attendance to lean fully into the Upside Down aesthetic. Ahead of the show, the company issued a message inviting the WWE Universe to arrive in their best Stranger Things inspired outfits, promising a night packed with nostalgia, atmosphere and energy as Raw takes on a very different look and feel.

“This Monday, #WWERaw enters the Upside Down… and we want you to bring your best #StrangerThings looks to Brooklyn 👀

Bring the energy.

Bring the nostalgia.

Bring the noise.

We’ll see you and your #StrangerThings inspired ‘fits this Monday at @barclayscenter!”

The collaboration ties into Stranger Things being available to stream in full on Netflix and continues WWE’s recent trend of pop culture crossovers on major television episodes. While it remains unclear how deeply the theme will be integrated into the show itself, the visual presentation and fan involvement are expected to play a major role throughout the night.

The in ring action is also set to deliver, with three championship matches already confirmed for the show.

Current lineup for WWE Raw on January 5

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Maxxine Dupri vs Becky Lynch

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane vs Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs Bron Breakker

WWE Raw takes place Monday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will stream live on Netflix.