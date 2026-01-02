MJF Risks Everything By Defending The AEW World Title Outside AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is not easing back into life as AEW World Champion.

Shortly after regaining the AEW World Championship, MJF announced that he will defend the title outside of AEW when he steps into a Limitless Wrestling ring later this month. In a video posted to social media, the champion confirmed that he will put the Triple B on the line against rising independent standout Alec Price on January 16 at Limitless Wrestling Presents The Limitless Rumble.

MJF framed the challenge as a test, noting that Price reminds him of a younger version of himself, while making it clear that confidence alone will not be enough when the bell rings.

“Alec Price, fame comes with a price. Will you rise to the occasion? If I hold onto my Triple B until my return to Limitless Wrestling, I will be putting it on the line against you. And let’s be honest, I ain’t losing this thing for a long, long time.”

The challenge did not go unanswered. Price fired back on social media, brushing off MJF’s bravado and leaning into his own edge and upbringing.

“Don’t underestimate me…. I used to snatch chains off rich kids like you back in Eastie. Different city. Same rules.”

The title defense comes just days after MJF reclaimed the AEW World Championship at AEW Worlds End 2025. He pinned Samoa Joe in a high stakes Fatal 4 Way that also included Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, closing the door on Joe’s reign and reestablishing himself at the top of the company.

Now, with momentum firmly on his side, the AEW World Champion is taking his title into hostile territory against a hungry challenger looking for the biggest win of his career.

The Limitless Rumble takes place on Friday, January 16 at The Colisee in Lewiston, Maine.

