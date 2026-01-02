WWE And AEW Reportedly Show Interest In Rising Free Agent

Second generation standout Colby Corino is officially a free agent, and interest is already heating up from the industry’s biggest players.

Corino’s contract with the National Wrestling Alliance expired on January 1, 2026, leaving him free to negotiate with any promotion. Reports indicate that both WWE and All Elite Wrestling have already inquired about his availability as he weighs his next move. Despite that interest, Corino has not fully closed the door on the NWA, with talks ongoing about a possible new deal.

WWE’s interest is not new. The company and Corino reached a verbal agreement in 2023, but the deal ultimately fell apart after a background check raised concerns over past legal issues. Even so, Corino later made it clear the relationship was not damaged, saying the bridge “is not burned and the door is not closed.”

Corino is the son of Steve Corino, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion who now works as a trainer and producer in WWE NXT.

His free agency comes as he continues to recover from a serious injury. In August 2025, Corino underwent emergency neck and spinal surgery, later writing that he did not know “if I’ll be in a wrestling ring anytime soon.” Fans and peers rallied around him, raising more than $20,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical costs.

Before the injury, Corino had been a key part of the NWA since 2019, holding the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship and building a strong reputation. Throughout 2025, he also stayed active on the independent scene with appearances for Jersey Championship Wrestling, Appalachian Mountain Wrestling, and DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling.

