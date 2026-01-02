Yota Tsuji’s AEW Comments Were Not In Character According To New Backstage Report

Yota Tsuji’s recent comments about AEW were not designed to provoke controversy, build hype, or sell a cross promotional narrative. A new backstage update suggests he was being completely sincere and speaking from long held frustration.

During a recent interview with NJPW1972.com, Yota Tsuji was asked whether his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom match against Konosuke Takeshita should be viewed as a cross promotional clash due to Takeshita’s ties to AEW. Tsuji shut the idea down immediately and left no room for interpretation.

“Well, I don’t want to lose to AEW. I don’t like AEW. In all honesty, with the relationship between us the way it is, I’d like us to cut ties with them.”

When the interviewer pointed out just how strong those remarks were, Tsuji did not walk them back. Instead, he expanded on his issues with the partnership and openly questioned what New Japan has gained from it.

“What has being with AEW done for NJPW, really? If it was an even handed relationship that’s one thing, but it’s not.”

Tsuji acknowledged the financial gap between the two companies but rejected the idea that it should dictate New Japan Pro Wrestling’s direction or identity.

“There’s certainly a difference in terms of the money behind each company, but I don’t see that as a reason to be so weak willed. This is NJPW, dammit.”

While critical of the partnership overall, Tsuji did offer a more measured and respectful perspective when discussing cross promotional history involving Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi, particularly in relation to Tanahashi’s final Tokyo Dome match.

“Now on the other hand, Kazuchika Okada has played a part in selling the Tokyo Dome out. I have to admit to that. I’m sore that it isn’t an NJPW wrestler facing Tanahashi in his last match, but there isn’t anybody on the roster that has the connections to Tanahashi that Okada has, and I have to acknowledge that.”

After the interview circulated, some fans assumed the comments were exaggerated or delivered in character due to Tsuji’s Wrestle Kingdom program with Takeshita. A new report from Fightful Select, however, suggests that is not the case at all.

“In speaking with NJPW sources, they do not believe Yota Tsuji was in character when speaking about his feelings on the AEW NJPW relationship. They said he’s been pretty vocal about it in recent years.”

The report adds further context by noting that Tsuji was among the talents who expressed hesitation about working United States based shows tied to the partnership, even though he ultimately did take part in them.

Adding another layer to the situation, the report revealed that Tsuji was once discussed internally for a major AEW spotlight match.

“Ironically enough, at one point, Tsuji was considered for an AEW World Title match for AEW Forbidden Door 2024 against Swerve Strickland. However, Will Ospreay volunteered to face and to lose to Swerve, which ended up happening.”

