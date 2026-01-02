William Regal Issues Stern Message Urging Donations To Help Yoshihiro Takayama And Shinjiro Otani

Just days after issuing a warning about potential neck injuries in wrestling, WWE legend William Regal has shared what he called his first and maybe only wrestling related message of the year.

In a firm post, Regal addressed people who have used his name for profit and urged them to donate any money earned to help Yoshihiro Takayama and Shinjiro Otani, both of whom suffered life changing neck injuries.

“My first and maybe only message this year involving Wrestling. FYI, I never read anything unless it’s old wrestling or music and old comedy so save the typing time and your head space by replying. I wish you all contentment , happiness and good health. I won’t be reading anything except my x2 weekly look at old wrestling. Too many people from too many companies send me all the things I do or don’t need! I have been using this platform since 2014 at least to warn and help future talent that I can’t talk to directly,” Regal wrote.

“Over 32 years in the US and Japan showing people how to be safer if they wanted to know or listen without ever asking for a thank you. I’ll quote my dear friend of 26 year Samoa Joe and say “ it’s a laundry list” of people. I will ask this though. If you’ve made 1 cent of using my name in 2025, please send that money to the official organizations who care for my friends [@otani_shinjiro] and [@Takayamado]. Press the anonymous button as it’s not a tax right off for you or you to try and look like nice people. It’s the right thing to do. To everyone else, best wishes for 2026.”

Regal referenced his longtime efforts to quietly educate wrestlers about safety, while also quoting his close friend Samoa Joe.

Takayama’s injury occurred after landing on his head during a sunset flip, which led to a diagnosis of cervical spinal cord injury due to degenerative cervical spondylosis. He was later announced as paralyzed from the neck down, bringing his in ring career to an end.

Otani was seriously injured after taking a German suplex on the turnbuckles during a match against Takashi Sugiura for the World Heavyweight Championship at a Zero1 anniversary event. After initially becoming unresponsive, Otani later underwent surgery and continues to recover from the life threatening injury.

Join WNS Discord

& Rate This Report

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.