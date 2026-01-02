×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA Moves Frankie Kazarian Vs Mike Santana World Title Match To Thursday Night Impact AMC Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 02, 2026
TNA Moves Frankie Kazarian Vs Mike Santana World Title Match To Thursday Night Impact AMC Debut

The TNA World Championship match scheduled for this month’s Genesis pay per view has officially been moved to an earlier date.

TNA confirmed on Thursday that Frankie Kazarian will now defend the World title against Mike Santana on the Thursday January 15 premiere of Thursday Night Impact on AMC.

The announcement came after Kazarian successfully retained the championship against Bear Bronson. Following the match, Santana appeared in the arena and cut a promo revealing that TNA officials had decided to move the title bout forward.

Kazarian originally captured the championship from Santana in December by using his Call Your Shot gauntlet opportunity earned at Bound for Glory. Santana had been left vulnerable after a beatdown by NXT’s Dark State, making this upcoming match his first chance to reclaim the title under fairer circumstances.

Also confirmed for the AMC debut episode, X Division Champion Leon Slater will put his title on the line against Myron Reed. Reed earned the opportunity earlier in the night by winning a three way eliminator against fellow Rascalz members Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel.

Current TNA Impact card - Thursday January 15
AMC debut episode

TNA World Championship
Frankie Kazarian vs Mike Santana

X Division Championship
Leon Slater vs Myron Reed

Join WNS Discord 
& Rate This Report

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Buffalo, New York

Jan. 2nd 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy