TNA Moves Frankie Kazarian Vs Mike Santana World Title Match To Thursday Night Impact AMC Debut

The TNA World Championship match scheduled for this month’s Genesis pay per view has officially been moved to an earlier date.

TNA confirmed on Thursday that Frankie Kazarian will now defend the World title against Mike Santana on the Thursday January 15 premiere of Thursday Night Impact on AMC.

The announcement came after Kazarian successfully retained the championship against Bear Bronson. Following the match, Santana appeared in the arena and cut a promo revealing that TNA officials had decided to move the title bout forward.

Kazarian originally captured the championship from Santana in December by using his Call Your Shot gauntlet opportunity earned at Bound for Glory. Santana had been left vulnerable after a beatdown by NXT’s Dark State, making this upcoming match his first chance to reclaim the title under fairer circumstances.

Also confirmed for the AMC debut episode, X Division Champion Leon Slater will put his title on the line against Myron Reed. Reed earned the opportunity earlier in the night by winning a three way eliminator against fellow Rascalz members Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel.

Current TNA Impact card - Thursday January 15

AMC debut episode

TNA World Championship

Frankie Kazarian vs Mike Santana

X Division Championship

Leon Slater vs Myron Reed

