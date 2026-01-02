Two Major Matches Announced For TNA Genesis In Dallas

TNA Wrestling used the January 1 2026 episode of iMPACT! to lock in the first official matches for Genesis, setting the tone for the company’s first major event of the new year.
The opening announcement confirmed that Leon Slater will put the TNA X Division Championship on the line in a high stakes triple threat match. Slater is set to defend against both Cedric Alexander and Moose, creating a volatile title scenario where the champion does not need to be pinned to lose the belt. With three very different styles colliding, the match immediately stands out as one of the most unpredictable bouts on the card.
Later in the broadcast, TNA revealed a second marquee contest for the event, confirming a singles match between Elijah and Mustafa Ali. The pairing brings together two intense competitors known for their mic work and in ring storytelling, adding another personal edge to the Genesis lineup.
Genesis takes place on Saturday January 17 from Dallas, with additional matches expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the card continues to take shape.
BREAKING: @LEONSLATER_ will defend the TNA X Division Championship against @CedricAlexander and @TheMooseNation at #TNAGenesis, LIVE on TNA+ from Dallas, TX on Saturday, January 17., TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 2, 2026
Get tickets: https://t.co/ExkKtFAL5O
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/OLUzXQBqmN
BREAKING: @MustafaAli_X will face @_Iam_Elijah_ at #TNAGenesis, LIVE on TNA+ from Dallas, TX on Saturday, January 17., TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 2, 2026
Get tickets: https://t.co/ExkKtFAL5O
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/XdVChmgLIc
Below is the updated lineup for Genesis:
- J.D.C.’s Retirement Match: J.D.C. vs. Eddie Edwards
- TNA X Division Championship - Three-Way Match: Leon Slater (c) vs. Moose vs. Cedric Alexander
Mustafa Ali vs. Elijah
