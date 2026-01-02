×
Former World Champion Teased For New Home After Explosive TNA Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 02, 2026
Following one of the most chaotic and talked about exits in recent TNA Wrestling history, PCO, a former Ring of Honor World Champion is already being lined up for his next chapter. During the January 1 2026 episode of Jersey Championship Wrestling, the promotion aired a striking video package strongly hinting that PCO is on his way to a JCW ring.

The tease said plenty without saying much. The package showcased brutal highlights from PCO’s recent independent run, including appearances for Game Changer Wrestling and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. What was impossible to miss was what did not appear. There was no TNA footage at all, despite PCO’s explosive final moments with the company, which famously saw him destroy the TNA Digital Media Championship with a sledgehammer.

The message was simple and unmistakable. As the video faded out, the closing line made it clear that the path ahead is already being paved.

“PCO is coming.”

