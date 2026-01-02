Madison Rayne Retires On ROH TV And Brings A 20 Year Career To An Emotional End

Legendary Knockout Madison Rayne has officially called time on her in ring career.

The announcement came during tonight episode of ROH TV, closing the book on a 20 year run that helped shape modern women wrestling.

Rayne final match saw her team with Deonna Purrazzo against Billie Starkz and Diamante. For the second straight time, Starkz pinned Rayne, bringing an emotional finish to the night.

Backstage, Rayne confirmed the decision was final.

“This business is all I’ve known for 20 years,” Rayne said. “It’s brought me all over the world. It’s given me best friends that will last a lifetime. But tonight was exceptionally emotional because this is the end of an era for Madison Rayne.”

Rayne revealed that losing her father earlier this year played a major role in her decision to step away.

“I knew it was coming… but when I lost my dad earlier this year, I lost a piece of myself too,” she said. “But I’m refinding that purpose and that self back here, coaching, helping with the next generation. And that’s you. That’s this.”

Her career resume speaks for itself.

• Five time Knockouts World Champion during her long run with Impact Wrestling

• A defining member of The Beautiful People alongside Angelina Love and Velvet Sky

• Three time Knockouts Tag Team Champion with multiple partners

• One half of the inaugural SHIMMER Tag Team Champions

In 2022, Rayne joined All Elite Wrestling as a coach while continuing to compete. Her move to a full time backstage role now feels like a natural next chapter.

Purrazzo later paid tribute on X, calling Rayne career a “blueprint of consistency and reinvention.”

“Thank you @MadisonRayne,” Purrazzo wrote. “For believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself… I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you.”

In the closing moments of the backstage video, Rayne embraced Purrazzo and said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner… to ride this wave out and end this era with you… it was the perfect way to end a 20 year ride.”

