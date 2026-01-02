×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE SmackDown Launches New Three Hour Era Tonight With Ambulance Match And Major Eight Woman Tag Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 02, 2026
WWE SmackDown Launches New Three Hour Era Tonight With Ambulance Match And Major Eight Woman Tag Match

WWE SmackDown steps into a new era tonight as the blue brand officially expands to a three hour format. The show broadcasts live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, with a stacked card that leans heavily into chaos, star power, and high stakes.

The move to three hours promises more matches, more promos, and more storyline progression, and WWE is wasting no time putting that extra runtime to work.

Ambulance Match
Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

One of the most brutal stipulations in WWE headlines the night. Priest and Black collide in an Ambulance Match, where there are no pinfalls, no submissions, and no disqualifications. The only way to win is to incapacitate your opponent, load them into the back of an ambulance, and shut the doors. Expect this one to be violent, physical, and decisive, with neither man able to escape without serious punishment.

8 Woman Tag Team Match
Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka and Kairi Sane

The women’s division takes centre stage in a massive eight woman tag team match loaded with champions, former champions, and title contenders. Tensions boiled over on the December 26 episode when Charlotte Flair defeated Lash Legend, only for chaos to erupt at ringside involving Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Tonight, those unresolved issues explode in full scale tag team warfare.

Cody Rhodes addresses Drew McIntyre
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear live following last week’s confrontation with Drew McIntyre. McIntyre formally challenged Rhodes to a Three Stages of Hell match for the championship, proposing the bout for the January 9 episode of SmackDown in Berlin, Germany. Tonight, Rhodes is expected to respond and clarify whether he accepts the dangerous stipulation.

Jade Cargill match status unclear
Jade Cargill was originally set for singles action against Michin. However, Michin has been pulled from the road due to injury. As of now, it is unclear whether Cargill will still compete or if a replacement opponent will be named.

Additional names advertised for tonight
Arena promotional materials also list appearances from:

Sami Zayn
Montez Ford
Angelo Dawkins
Solo Sikoa
Drew McIntyre

With the three hour format officially beginning, tonight’s SmackDown is positioned as a statement show that sets the tone for what fans can expect going forward.

How to watch
United States
Live at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT on the USA Network

International
Streaming via Netflix

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Buffalo, New York

Jan. 2nd 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy