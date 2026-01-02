Velvet Sky Reveals WWE Passed On Signing Her Due To Relationship With Another Wrestler

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Velvet Sky has shared new insight into why she never signed with WWE, pointing to a decision made during talks with the company that ultimately changed the course of her career.

In a post shared via Twitter X, Sky revealed that she was told she would be offered a WWE contract before attending a meeting at company headquarters. However, during that meeting, she says the situation took an unexpected turn after a conversation with John Laurinaitis, who was serving as the head of WWE Talent Relations at the time.

According to Sky, the deciding factor had nothing to do with her in ring ability or presentation, but instead her personal life.

“The reason I didn’t get signed, per right from Johnny Ace’s mouth at our meeting at headquarters when I was told prior to the meeting that I was gonna be signed, was because I was in a long term relationship with one of the talent who worked there at the time, and I was told by Ace that he ‘didn’t want HIS divas dating within the company.’”

Sky explained that she was effectively asked to choose between her relationship and the opportunity to sign with WWE. In the end, she stood by her partner, even though it meant walking away from a major career milestone.

“I chose loyalty to my long term man at the time and got passed up because I wasn’t single. 🥴 Oh well. I had a helluva career at TNA and wouldn’t have changed it for anything. ✌🏼”

Sky went on to build a highly successful run in TNA Wrestling, becoming one of the most recognisable stars of the Knockouts division and a central figure in the company’s growth during the 2000s and early 2010s. While a WWE run never materialised, her comments make it clear that she has no regrets about the path she chose or the career she ultimately had.