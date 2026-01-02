Netflix Quietly Adds Decades Of WWE Premium Live Events

As of January 1, 2026, a major selection of WWE archival Premium Live Events and retired pay per view brands has officially landed on Netflix in the United States. The update expands the platform’s growing WWE footprint following Monday Night Raw’s move to the service in 2025 as its exclusive domestic broadcast home.

What WWE events are now streaming on Netflix

Fans now have access to decades of WWE history, including full runs of the company’s biggest annual events.

• WrestleMania with 41 seasons available

• SummerSlam with 38 seasons

• Survivor Series with 38 seasons

• Royal Rumble with 38 seasons

Netflix has also added a long list of classic and defunct pay per views, including The Wrestling Classic, This Tuesday In Texas, King and Queen of the Ring, One Night Only, Rock Bottom, Capital Carnage, Fully Loaded, No Way Out, Over The Edge, Judgment Day, Unforgiven, Rebellion, No Mercy, St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, Armageddon, Backlash, Insurrextion, Invasion, Vengeance, Taboo Tuesday, Great American Bash, New Year’s Revolution, Cyber Sunday, December To Dismember, Night of Champions, Breaking Point, Hell in a Cell, Extreme Rules, Tables Ladders and Chairs, The Bash, Over The Limit, Fastlane, Clash of Champions, Roadblock End of the Line, Great Balls of Fire, Super ShowDown, Evolution, Greatest Royal Rumble, Stomping Grounds, and Day 1.

The In Your House collection is also included, featuring events such as Final Four and Breakdown.

Additional WWE and ECW events now available include ECW One Night Stand, Wrestlepalooza, Clash in Paris, Bash in Berlin, Bad Blood, and Crown Jewel.

Beyond the archival library, Netflix continues to carry weekly live episodes and past installments of Monday Night Raw, alongside WWE produced original documentaries and special projects.

Internationally, Netflix remains the exclusive home for SmackDown, NXT, and current live Premium Live Events in markets such as the United Kingdom and Canada. In the United States, domestic rights for Friday Night SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event continue to sit with NBCUniversal platforms, including Peacock.

The content rollout is part of a 10 year agreement between TKO Group Holdings and Netflix valued at more than $5 billion. The deal, which began in January 2025, brought an end to Monday Night Raw’s 31 year run on linear cable television and opened the door for WWE’s vast video library to reach Netflix’s global subscriber base.