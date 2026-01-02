WWE Legends Launch Fan Campaign To Force Hall Of Fame Induction In 2026

The Jumping Bomb Angels are making a strong push for a long overdue place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026.

As the new year began, the legendary tag team issued a clear message through their official social media channels. Their New Year’s resolution is simple. Rally fan support and finally secure induction alongside wrestling’s elite.

The team of Japanese icons Noriyo Tateno and Itsuki Yamazaki is asking fans to back their case by signing a public petition. Both women launched their careers with All Japan Women’s Wrestling in 1981 and went on to help redefine women’s tag team wrestling with a fast paced and high flying style that influenced generations.

Their WWF run in the late 1980s may have been short, but it left a lasting mark. The Jumping Bomb Angels became fan favourites through their standout rivalry with The Glamour Girls, made up of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin. Along the way, they captured the WWF Women’s Tag Team Titles and delivered memorable performances at Survivor Series and the first ever Royal Rumble.

In the petition, the team points directly to their influence and innovation as the core reason they belong in the Hall of Fame.

“Their innovative wrestling style and teamwork set new standards for excellence in women’s wrestling. Their influence on international wrestling is undeniable, and their groundbreaking performances paved the way for future generations of female wrestlers.”

So far, WWE has not publicly responded.