Vince Russo Claims WWE Will Be Sold To Saudi Arabia And Says Vince McMahon Would Return To Power

Vince Russo has once again sparked debate with a wide ranging and unfiltered assessment of the current state of WWE, taking aim at creative leadership, long term corporate direction, and the handling of some of the company’s biggest stars.

During a recent appearance on the -7 Sports network, Vince Russo did not mince words when discussing the creative vision under Triple H. Russo openly questioned Triple H’s strengths behind the scenes, stating, “Triple H is horrible creatively and bro, I am not saying that as an as an a knock, because, bro, we all can’t be good at everything honestly”. He went on to argue that the current WWE product lacks the fundamental elements needed to keep fans invested, adding, “there are no storylines in the WWE. There are no characters in the WWE because the guy who’s head of creative is not creative”.

Expanding on how the company could potentially address those issues, Russo floated an unconventional idea, suggesting that modern technology could fill the creative gaps. “If I were Triple H, I would be using AI right now. I mean, without a shadow of a doubt, bro”, Russo said, presenting it as a serious option rather than a throwaway remark.

Russo also turned his attention to WWE’s corporate future, making bold claims about an eventual sale of the company. He confidently told -7 Sports, “they’re going to sell to the Saudis. There’s no question about it. Vince McMahon is going to get that deal done”. According to Russo, such a move would also pave the way for a familiar face to return to power, adding, “once the Saudis buy that company, Vince McMahon is going to be right back in the saddle again, running it for them”. He further claimed there is growing tension behind the scenes, saying, “I believe there is heat between Triple H and The Rock. I believe there are camps. I believe there are sides”, painting a picture of a divided leadership structure within the company.

The former WWE writer was equally critical of how the company has handled the farewell run of John Cena. Russo offered a blunt verdict on the overall presentation, stating simply, “it sucked. This there’s nothing”. He expressed disbelief at Cena’s placement on recent shows and questioned the creative priorities, asking, “How does John Cena become an afterthought? Every freaking one of these shows should have revolved around John Cena and you put the guy in a six man, come on, bro”. Russo did not stop there, adding, “and that that’s my problem, bro, because everybody responsible for that should be fired, everybody”.

When the conversation shifted to whether he would ever return to WWE in any capacity, Russo was unequivocal. “Never, never have. Bro, I swear to god that, bro, they could offer me millions of dollars. They could offer me because he here’s what we spoke about earlier, bro, if you ever put Vince Russo in that system, bro, you’re not going to control me”, he said, making it clear that no financial incentive would change his stance.

Russo concluded by explaining why he believes former wrestlers should not be placed in charge of creative. He argued that Triple H’s mindset is still shaped by his in ring career, stating, “Triple H still has the mentality of a wrestler and bro. When Triple H sees somebody come along that has the potential to be better than he was, he’s gonna chop them off at the knees, bro, and that’s why you can never have a wrestler, a former wrestler be in charge of creative”.