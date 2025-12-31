WWE NXT Ratings Hold Steady For Christmas Week Episode

The December 23 episode of WWE NXT averaged 602000 viewers on The CW, reflecting a slight dip of 0.8 percent from the previous week. Despite the small decline, the broadcast still ranked as the fourth highest audience the show has delivered since October 14.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.08 rating. That figure was unchanged from the December 16 episode and stands as the third highest rating the show has achieved in that category since October 14. When compared with other prime time network programming, NXT finished tied for the lowest rated show of the night alongside a repeat episode of Doc.

Looking year over year, and comparing the same week in 2024 under Nielsen’s previous panel only measurement system, NXT viewership declined by 16.7 percent overall. The 18 to 49 demo saw a sharper drop, falling by 42.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

