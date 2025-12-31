×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Ratings Hold Steady For Christmas Week Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 31, 2025
WWE NXT Ratings Hold Steady For Christmas Week Episode

The December 23 episode of WWE NXT averaged 602000 viewers on The CW, reflecting a slight dip of 0.8 percent from the previous week. Despite the small decline, the broadcast still ranked as the fourth highest audience the show has delivered since October 14.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.08 rating. That figure was unchanged from the December 16 episode and stands as the third highest rating the show has achieved in that category since October 14. When compared with other prime time network programming, NXT finished tied for the lowest rated show of the night alongside a repeat episode of Doc.

Looking year over year, and comparing the same week in 2024 under Nielsen’s previous panel only measurement system, NXT viewership declined by 16.7 percent overall. The 18 to 49 demo saw a sharper drop, falling by 42.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Join WNS Discord 
& Rate This Report

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Ralston, Nebraska

Dec. 31st 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Buffalo, New York

Jan. 2nd 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy