NJPW Announces Talent Lineup For New Year Dash 2026

While much of the match lineup will remain under wraps until Wrestle Kingdom concludes, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially confirmed the talent scheduled to compete at New Year Dash 2026.

The annual post Wrestle Kingdom showcase takes place at Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo on January 5. It has already been announced that an IWGP Tag Team Championship match will headline the show, with Zack Sabre Jr. and Ryohei Oiwa challenging OSKAR and Yuto Ice. As tradition dictates, the remainder of the card will be shaped by the outcomes and fallout from Wrestle Kingdom.

NJPW has confirmed the following wrestlers are slated to appear at New Year Dash 2026.

Aaron Wolf

Oleg Boltin

Shota Umino

Yuya Uemura

Hirooki Goto

YOSHI HASHI

Toru Yano

Tomohiro Ishii

Taichi

Satoshi Kojima

El Desperado

YOH

Master Wato

Zack Sabre Jr.

Ryohei Oiwa

Kosei Fujita

David Finlay

Gabe Kidd

Drilla Moloney

OSKAR

Yuto Ice

Clark Connors

Taiji Ishimori

Yota Tsuji

Hiromu Takahashi

Shingo Takagi

Callum Newman

Great O Khan

Andrade El Idolo

HENARE

EVIL

Ren Narita

SANADA

Yujiro Takahashi

DOUKI

SHO

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Konosuke Takeshita

This event will mark the first NJPW show following the retirement of Hiroshi Tanahashi, who is set to face Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom.

Either Konosuke Takeshita or Yota Tsuji will arrive at New Year Dash as a double champion. The two are scheduled to collide at Wrestle Kingdom with both the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Aaron Wolf could also enter New Year Dash holding gold. The Olympic judo gold medalist makes his professional wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom, where he challenges EVIL for the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Andrade El Idolo has also been announced for both Wrestle Kingdom and New Year Dash following the resolution of his WWE non compete situation. Both events will stream live on NJPW World.