AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Preview MJF Appearance And Multiple Title Matches

The year 2026 may be less than a day away, but AEW is already moving forward with momentum following the fallout from Worlds End. MJF has reclaimed his position at the very top of the company, capturing his second AEW World Championship before turning 30. He secured the victory by pinning Samoa Joe in a chaotic four way main event that also featured former champions Swerve Strickland and Adam Page. The win marked a measure of revenge for MJF after his loss to Joe at Worlds End 2023. Fresh off regaining the title, MJF is set to make his first appearance as champion tonight, addressing the crowd live in Omaha on AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash.

Mercedes Moné continued her downward spiral at Worlds End, suffering a decisive pinfall loss to longtime rival Willow Nightingale in the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match. Their rivalry stretches back to NJPW Resurgence 2023, where Nightingale defeated an injured Moné to become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. After Moné joined AEW in 2024, the two crossed paths again at Double or Nothing, with Moné defeating Nightingale to capture the TBS Championship. Even so, Nightingale remains the only woman to pin Moné twice since her departure from WWE in 2022. Following her latest loss, a visibly frustrated Moné issued an expletive filled challenge heading into New Year’s Smash.

Jon Moxley endured a brutal path to victory in the 2025 Continental Classic, giving everything he had to win the tournament. He defeated Kyle Fletcher in a widely praised semifinal before ending Kazuchika Okada’s record setting 647 day reign in the final. With the goal of ushering in a new era for the Continental Championship, Moxley is wasting no time. After battling through members of the Don Callis Family to secure the title, he now turns his attention to Josh Alexander in a Continental Championship Eliminator match tonight.

Announced card.

We will hear from the new AEW World Champion MJF

TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné vs Willow Nightingale

AEW National Championship

Ricochet vs Jungle Jack Perry

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Jon Moxley vs Josh Alexander

