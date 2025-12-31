LA Knight WWE Return Could Happen Much Sooner Than Fans Expected

LA Knight is expected to return to WWE television sooner rather than later following his recent write off angle. A new report from Bodyslam.net notes that the Megastar could be back as early as the January 5 episode of Monday Night Raw, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Knight was taken off television on the December 8 episode of Raw after a brutal attack by The Vision, the faction led by Paul Heyman. The angle played out after Knight reignited his issues with the group and went on to lose to Logan Paul in the main event. The show closed with Knight being laid out, capped off by Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami splash onto Knight on top of a car.

That segment sparked heavy backlash online, with some fans accusing WWE of burying the former United States Champion. At the time, Fightful Select reported that the reaction internally was one of confusion, with the beatdown viewed as a standard storyline device rather than anything meant to hurt Knight. WWE officials are said to see Knight as one of the company’s top babyfaces and have long been aware of his strong crowd reactions.

There was also speculation that Knight was being punished for an unscripted moment involving a fan sign that read We want LA Knight not Jey Uso. That theory was shot down, with Fightful Select stating there is zero heat on Knight. One source in WWE creative added that it would be a strange punishment to have Knight beat Uso in the Last Time is Now tournament if there were any real issues.

