AEW Set To Bring Back Special Dynamite Episode In 2026

AEW is pushing further into the global market, with a confirmed return to Mexico in 2026. AEW President Tony Khan announced that Grand Slam Mexico will be back next year, continuing the company’s growing partnership with CMLL.

Speaking during an appearance on Q101 with Case Lowe, Khan left no doubt about AEW’s plans to head south of the border again.

“100%. I definitely want to do Grand Slam Mexico again and we have amazing partners in CMLL, so I would want to work with them,” Khan said. “Grand Slam Mexico will be back in 2026 and I’m just pleased that they’ll have us.”

The first Grand Slam Mexico event took place in 2025 and was widely viewed as a major success for both promotions. Khan highlighted the atmosphere inside Arena Mexico, calling the experience unforgettable, while also hinting that AEW’s presence in the country could expand beyond Mexico City.

“I can’t wait to go back,” Khan said. “We had a great experience at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, there are other great cities in Mexico that we’d like to visit. That’s something that I’d hope to be able to do and we do have the great pleasure of partnering with CMLL and them hosting us in their territory and their venues.”

Khan also praised CMLL leadership, singling out Salvador Lutteroth for helping strengthen the relationship between the two promotions.

“It’s an honor, and I love working with Salvador and everybody at CMLL,” Khan said. “They’re having a great year, and it’s been great with AEW and CMLL working together this year.”