Sheamus Undergoing Shoulder Surgery Following WWE Absence

WWE Superstar Sheamus is set to undergo shoulder surgery after being pulled from television in recent weeks due to injury. Confirmation came on Tuesday from his wife, Isabella Revilla Farrelly, who shared an Instagram video of the pair arriving at the Birmingham Surgery Center in Birmingham, Alabama, a medical facility regularly used by WWE talent for orthopedic procedures.

Farrelly approached the situation with humour, playfully contrasting the medical visit with their recent travels across Europe. “When I told my husband I wanted to go on one last trip before the end of the year, this is NOT what I meant,” she wrote. “From the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the Trevi Fountain in Rome to La Sagrada Família in Barcelona to… the Birmingham Surgery Center in Alabama I am honestly just happy to travel with him.” The light hearted tone helped reassure fans while confirming the seriousness of the procedure.

The surgery sheds light on Sheamus’s sudden absence from WWE programming. He last competed on the November 17 2025 edition of Monday Night Raw, where he teamed with John Cena in Cena’s final Raw appearance alongside Rey Mysterio. The trio scored a high profile victory over The Judgment Day, making Sheamus’s disappearance soon after all the more noticeable to viewers.

The week prior, Sheamus had been progressing in The Last Time Is Now tournament with a first round win over Shinsuke Nakamura. However, following the tag team match, he was quietly removed from the bracket and replaced, with WWE later attributing the change to a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery.

At 47 years old, Sheamus has maintained a demanding schedule and a consistently physical style since debuting on the main roster in 2009. That approach has inevitably taken a toll over the course of his 16 year WWE career, particularly when it comes to upper body wear and tear.

This latest procedure adds to a long injury history. In 2013, Sheamus underwent surgery for a torn labrum that kept him sidelined for months. In 2017, he publicly revealed that he was dealing with spinal stenosis in his neck, a condition he has managed carefully in order to continue wrestling. More recently, a shoulder injury in September 2023 forced him out of action until April 2024, making this another setback in an already challenging physical journey.

There is currently no confirmed timetable for Sheamus’s recovery or return to the ring. For now, the focus remains on successful surgery and rehabilitation, with fans and colleagues alike hoping The Celtic Warrior can make a full and healthy comeback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💛 Isabella Revilla-Farrelly (@isabella.revilla)

