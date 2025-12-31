WWE NXT Results - December 30th, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Jacy Jayne battles Wren Sinclair, Je'Von Evans and Ricky Saints look to settle things, Ethan Page puts his NXT North American Championship on the line against TNA's Moose, Joe Hendry hold a New Years Eve Eve Concert and more!

Ricky Saints, and Je'Von Evans are shown arriving at NXT.

Match 1 - NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page(c) -vs- Moose

Page attacks Moose during the introduction and Moose is pummelled in the corner. Moose spears Page, Page runs to the outside and Moose goes after him. Page dodges Moose and Moose slams into the steel steps. Page is pulled into the ringpost shoulder first and then men get back in the ring. Page kicks Moose off the top rope and hits a neck breaker and we cut to a commercial break.

Page punches Moose and goes to suplex him but Moose counters it twice. Page kicks Moose two times and Moose then suplexes Page. Moose runs into Page in the corner and hits a one hand chokeslam and Senton on Page. Page elbows Moose and Moose slams down Page and covers for a near fall. Page and Moose trade punches and forearms. Moose chops Page, Page kicks Moose and Moose hits a pumpkick and Page clotheslines Moose and hits The Confidence Breaker and covers Moose who kicks out at two. Moose headbutts Page and dropkicks Page over the ropes to the outside. Moose comes out and spears Page through the barricades around the ring. Back in the ring, Moose spears Page and covers Page - Page gets his foot on the ropes. Page rolls out of the ring, Moose charges at Page and gets flipped and lands on the steel steps. Back in the ring, Page hits a cross body off the top rope and covers Moose for a near fall. Page hits Twisted Grin and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Ethan Page

Vic Joseph and Booker T let us know who the NXT Male SuperStar of 2025 is. It's between Je'Von Evans, Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Ethan Page & Oba Femi.

NXT Male SuperStar of the Year is: Je'Von Evans

Izzi Dame talks to Shawn Spears and Niko Vance and wants to confront Tatum Paxley right now. Spears stops her and Dame leaves and says she's not afraid of Paxley.

Wren Sinclair runs backstage and sees Kendal Grey laid out. Sinclair yells for help.

At ringside, Izzi Dame is in the ring. Dame gets on the mic and calls out Tatum Paxley. She says it's her own fault for trying to help Paxley. Dame says she had to be the bad guy and break Paxley's heart when this is all Paxley's fault. She talks about how Paxley tried to get at Niko Vance and Shawn Spears. She tells Paxley that she's not afraid of her and that Paxley is showing everyone she's spiralling. Dame says she helped Paxley out of rock bottom and Paxley refuses to evolve. Tatum Paxley comes out and says she's learned from Dame and that she was listening. She says she saw and felt everything that Dame put her way. Paxley says she's sorry, she's sorry Dame is insecure. Paxley says Dame is a bully and that Dame is scared to admit who she really is. Paxley says she doesn't need Dame to be her friends but she needs friends like the fans. Dame says Paxley didn't listen and that's why she lost her title. Dame says she's ready to play games if that's what Paxley wants. Paxley says she'll destroy Dame next week at New Years Evil. Just Paxley and Dame. Dame agrees and says she's not one to deny Paxley a beat down and that playtime is over. Paxley says Dame isn't in control and it's not over until she says it is. Dame attacks Paxley and she hits Cemetery Drive on Dame.

Up next, we have NXT's Tag Team of the Year - the nominees are: Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger), ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria), The Culling (Niko Vance & Shawn Spears), Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid), DarkState (Saquon Shugars & Osiris Griffin).

NXT Tag Team of the Year: ZaRuca

Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) walk backstage and laugh at taking out Kendal Grey.

Match 2: Jacy Jayne w/Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) -vs- Wren Sinclair

They lock up at the bell and Sinclair is tossed to the mat and taken down with a shoulder tackle. Jayne hits a Senton and taunts the crowd. The women lock up again and Jayne calls Sinclair a loser and Sinclair goes on the attack. Sinclair works Jayne's arm and Jayne takes down Sinclair with a forearm. Jayne slams Sinclair into the corner and boots her to the mat in the corner. Jayne clotheslines Sinclair and covers her for a near fall. Jayne kicks Sinclair in the back and Sinclair rolls up Jayne for a two count. Sinclair tries to get Jayne down but Jayne blocks it. Sinclair kicks Jayne's elbow and then hyperextends Jayne's arm. Sinclair hits Jayne with some body checks and a facebuster. Sinclair covers and Jayne kicks out at two. Sinclair kicks Jayne and Henley tries to trip Sinclair. Jayne hits a slingshot under the ropes on Sinclair and we cut a commercial break.

Back to the match, Jayne has Sinclair in the middle of the ring in a chinlock. Sinclair punches Jayne and Jayne takes down Sinclair with a neck breaker. Jayne stomps on Sinclair against the ropes and tries to slingshot Sinclair again. Sinclair kicks out of the move and trips Jayne. Sinclair chops Jayne and punches her to the mat. Sinclair slams down Jayne and hits a double underhook suplex and covers Jayne who kicks out. Sinclair goes for a backslide and Jayne kicks Sinclair and covers for a near fall. Sinclair punches Jayne and climbs the corner. Sinclair hits a crossbody and covers Jayne for a two count. Sinclair puts Jayne in a submission hold and then gets her in an armbar. Jayne rolls up Sinclair and Sinclair breaks the pin. Sinclair tries for another pin and fails. Jayne hits Rolling Encore and gets the win.

Winner: Jacy Jayne

Fatal Influence attacks Sinclair after the match. Kendal Grey runs out and takes out Fatal Influence and makes Jacy Jayne tap out to an armbar.

Joe Hendry sings backstage. He's told we are ready for his concert and he makes his way to the ring and we cut to a commercial break.

We come back from a commercial break and Joe Hendry comes out to the ring for his concert. Hendry says 2025 was an amazing year for NXT and for him. Hendry rattles off some of the things he did this year and highlights signing with the WWE. He's got a song to wrap up this year. Hendry sings his song. He sings about Je'Von Evans, Ethan Page & Chelsea Green, Mr. Iguana, Trick Williams, Ricky Saints, and DarkState. After he sings about DarkState the lights go off and all four members of DarkState attack Hendry. Hendry gets beaten up and we cut to a commercial.

Ava is backstage with Robert Stone and she asks him to make sure things don't go sideways. Ava's door to her officer is open and she walks in and sees Blake Monroe in a robe and she's a mess. Monroe asks for a new ref for her match. Ava tells Monroe that The Glamour needs to come back. A distraught Monroe leaves.

Match 3 - WWE Speed Tournament Finals Match: Tavion Heights -vs- Lexis King

Heights charges King at the bell and hits a belly to belly suplex and pins King.

Winner: Tavion Heights

After the match, Jasper Troy comes out with the Speed Title and he and Heights stare each other down.

Up next, we have the Match of the Year. The nominees for this award are: Oba Femi -vs- Je'Von Evans -vs- Trick Williams at Stand and Deliver, Sol Ruca -vs- Kelani Jordan at BattleGround, Ethan Page -vs- Ricky Saints at The Great American Bash, Jacy Jayne -vs- Lola Vice at No Mercy, Oba Femi -vs- Je'Von Evans at HeatWave and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at DeadLine.

NXT Match of the Year is:Oba Femi -vs- Je'Von Evans -vs- Trick Williams at Stand and Deliver

Ricky Saints warms up and gets ready for the main event tonight.

Match 4: Swipe Right (Ricky Smokes & Brad Balor) w/Jackson Drake -vs- OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

Price and Balor start off. Balor runs around the ring and kicks Price. Smokes is tagged in and Price is double teamed. Price throws Smokes out of the ring and then beats up both Balor and Smokes. Price knocks Smokes down and tags in Nima. Nima clotheslines Smokes and covers for a near fall. Smokes punches Nima who punches Smokes back. Smokes is crushed in the corner and Nima throws him across the ring. Balor runs in after being tagged and Nima slams him down and tags in Price. Balor is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Nima is tagged in and Balor is double teamed and covered. Smokes breaks the pin, Drake tries to get involved but Nima tosses him in the ring. The ref is distracted allowing Balor and Smokes to get Nima down with a DDT and Nima is covered and he kicks out. Balor hammers away at Nima and Nima powers out of a hold and Smokes is tagged in. Nima is double teamed and kicked down onto the ropes. Balor is tagged back in and Nima is covered and he kicks out at two. Balor elbows Nima and Nima slams down Balor. Price and Smokes are tagged in. Price takes out both Balor and Smokes. Drake runs in and is slammed down. Nima is tagged back in and Smokes is double teamed and covered for the win.

Winners: OTM

Jordynne Grace and Thea Hail talk backstage. Grace says she saw how Blake Monroe ruined Hail's celebration. Hail asks Grace to be in her corner at New Years Evil. Grace agrees and they hug but Grace doesn't like hugs.

The NXT Female of the Year is up next. Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, Tatum Paxley, Blake Monroe and Jacy Jayne are up for the honour.

NXT's Female SuperStar of the Year is: Sol Ruca

Match 5: Je'Von Evans -vs- Ricky Saints

Evans attacks Saints before the bell. Saints punches Evans in the corner and Evans gets chopped against the ropes and Evans starts chopping Saints. The men trade holds and counter each other. Saints is suplexed and kicked and covered for a near fall. Evans punches Saints and Saints kicks Evans' feet out from under him. Saints kicks Evans' leg and single outs Evans' leg and hyper extends it. Evans is slammed down to the mat and Evans is slammed into the ropes. Saints kicks down Evans' leg some more and sits on the top rope. Evans kicks Saints and punches him. Saints and Evans trade blows and Evans is sent to the outside. Evans is slammed into the barricades outside the ring and then slammed into the announce desk. Saints kisses Evans and then tosses him back in the ring. Evans starts punching Saints and Saints ends up back outside the ring. Evans flies out over the ropes and takes out Saints. Saints gets in the ring and rolls back out. Evans goes out after him and Evans throws Saints into the barricades. Saints is slammed head first into the announce desk and Evans then mounts Saints on the announce desk and punches him. Back in the ring, Evans comes off the top rope and takes out Saints and covers him for a near fall. Evans gets tripped on the ropes and Evans neck is slammed into the apron and we cut to a break.

We come back to the main event, Saints and Evans are in the center of the ring and Saints gets Evans in a chinlock. Saints jumps on Evans and puts Evans in body scissors submission. Evans counters to a suplex and slams down Saints. Evans superkicks Saints and hits a flying uppercut and a springboard kick and covers Saints for a near fall. Saints kicks Evans, Evans kicks Saints back and then hits a float over DDT and kicks Saints. Saints is covered again, and he kicks out at two. Evans goes for a crossbody and Saints gets his knees up. Saints hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Evans for a near fall. Saints goes to the outside and Evans suicide dives onto Saints and both men fly over the announce desk. Evans hits a Frog Splash in the ring and covers Saints who kicks out at two. Saints trips Evans and uses his feet on the ropes to try to pin Evans but the ref sees it. Evans is taken down with a spear and covered for a near fall. Saints hits a tornado DDT and Evans kicks out immediately. Saints kicks Evans and goes for Rochambeau. Evans counters and hits a cutter and then goes for his OG Cutter but takes out the ref - Saints pushed him in the way. Saints low blows Evans and then slaps him. Saints hits Rochambeau and a new official runs down and Saints gets the win.

Winner: Ricky Saints

Saints celebrates in the ring and we get the card for New Years Evil and the final NXT of 2025 goes off the air.