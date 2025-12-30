×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Former WWE Star Says Batista’s Breath Almost Made Him Pass Out

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 30, 2025
Former WWE Star Says Batista’s Breath Almost Made Him Pass Out

Batista is widely regarded as a future WWE Hall of Famer, with his induction delayed only due to circumstances beyond his control. While his in ring career and Hollywood success are well documented, a surprising and rather unfortunate story from his early days has resurfaced that has nothing to do with wrestling accolades or movie roles.

The story dates back to Batista’s time in OVW, during a period when WWE talent were brought together for mandatory drug testing. According to a former peer, that brief encounter left a lasting impression for a very unexpected reason.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree’s co host recalled meeting Dave Bautista just once and admitted that the moment has stayed with him ever since.

“When I first met Batista, well, the only time I met him. It was in Memphis they were doing the drug testing. They brought the guys from other parts so we could all get drug tested together. I shook his hand and met him, but I almost passed out from his breath. He had the worst breath. I mean, it almost killed me.”

Join WNS Discord 
& Rate This Report

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Ralston, Nebraska

Dec. 31st 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Buffalo, New York

Jan. 2nd 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy