Former WWE Star Says Batista’s Breath Almost Made Him Pass Out

Batista is widely regarded as a future WWE Hall of Famer, with his induction delayed only due to circumstances beyond his control. While his in ring career and Hollywood success are well documented, a surprising and rather unfortunate story from his early days has resurfaced that has nothing to do with wrestling accolades or movie roles.

The story dates back to Batista’s time in OVW, during a period when WWE talent were brought together for mandatory drug testing. According to a former peer, that brief encounter left a lasting impression for a very unexpected reason.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree’s co host recalled meeting Dave Bautista just once and admitted that the moment has stayed with him ever since.

“When I first met Batista, well, the only time I met him. It was in Memphis they were doing the drug testing. They brought the guys from other parts so we could all get drug tested together. I shook his hand and met him, but I almost passed out from his breath. He had the worst breath. I mean, it almost killed me.”

