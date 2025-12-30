×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Injured WWE Superstar Return Could Happen Sooner Than Anyone Expected

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 30, 2025
Injured WWE Superstar Return Could Happen Sooner Than Anyone Expected

There is encouraging news regarding the status of Chad Gable, who has been sidelined for several months while recovering from injury. Backstage expectations are that the Raw standout is edging closer to an in ring return, with optimism growing that he could be back on television sooner rather than later.

Gable has been out of action following shoulder surgery, but his rehabilitation has progressed well. Those close to the situation believe he is nearing clearance, and there is internal hope that his return could happen as early as next week’s episode of WWE Raw, which is set to take place in Brooklyn.

Behind the scenes, Gable has been actively working toward his comeback. He has made multiple trips to the WWE Performance Center in recent months, focusing on conditioning and preparing himself for full contact competition once medical clearance is given.

Before suffering the injury, Gable was a consistent presence on Raw and featured prominently in storylines. His eventual return is expected to add depth to the roster and give creative fresh options moving forward. While there is still no official confirmation on an exact date, the belief internally is that Gable will be back in the mix very soon.

Join WNS Discord 
& Rate This Report

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Ralston, Nebraska

Dec. 31st 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Buffalo, New York

Jan. 2nd 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy