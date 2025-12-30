Injured WWE Superstar Return Could Happen Sooner Than Anyone Expected

There is encouraging news regarding the status of Chad Gable, who has been sidelined for several months while recovering from injury. Backstage expectations are that the Raw standout is edging closer to an in ring return, with optimism growing that he could be back on television sooner rather than later.

Gable has been out of action following shoulder surgery, but his rehabilitation has progressed well. Those close to the situation believe he is nearing clearance, and there is internal hope that his return could happen as early as next week’s episode of WWE Raw, which is set to take place in Brooklyn.

Behind the scenes, Gable has been actively working toward his comeback. He has made multiple trips to the WWE Performance Center in recent months, focusing on conditioning and preparing himself for full contact competition once medical clearance is given.

Before suffering the injury, Gable was a consistent presence on Raw and featured prominently in storylines. His eventual return is expected to add depth to the roster and give creative fresh options moving forward. While there is still no official confirmation on an exact date, the belief internally is that Gable will be back in the mix very soon.

