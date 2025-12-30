Austin Theory On Paul Heyman Says “I Just Don’t Think He Can Do Any Wrong”

Austin Theory has officially aligned himself with Paul Heyman as the newest member of The Vision, with the alliance confirmed on the final episode of Monday Night Raw of 2025. The on screen partnership immediately positioned Theory within one of the most talked about groups on Raw, but the connection between the two stretches back far beyond recent television developments.

Reflecting on their history, Theory explained that his relationship with Heyman began years ago, long before his rise on the main roster.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Paul,” Theory said. “Back when I was the Evolve Champion, WWE did one of their first shows with Evolve, it was at the ECW Arena. That was the first time I ever met Paul. He ended up doing the ring introduction for me, and that kind of set off that relationship there.”

Theory went on to reveal that Heyman also played a key role during a crucial period in his career, when opportunities were limited and the company was navigating the challenges of the pandemic era.

“There was another time as well, during the pandemic, I got the opportunity to be on Raw. That opportunity was because of Paul Heyman,” Theory said.

Now firmly part of The Vision alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Theory made it clear that he has complete confidence in Heyman’s guidance and influence as his career continues to evolve.

“We’ve always had a great relationship, I think if there’s anybody in this industry that you want looking out for your career, or if you’d like to get some knowledge from a Wiseman, it’s Paul Heyman. I just don’t think he can do any wrong.”

Theory’s loyalty to The Vision was put to the test almost immediately. On Raw, he competed in his first singles match since returning, squaring off against Rey Mysterio. The bout ended in a disqualification loss for Theory after interference from Logan Paul, but the chaos did not stop there. The segment closed with Penta making his return to fend off a post match attack and come to Mysterio’s aid, adding another layer of intrigue to an already eventful night on Raw.

