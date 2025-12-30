Jeff Jarrett Says WWE Now Answers To Wall Street Over Wrestling Fans

On the final episode of My World for the year, Jeff Jarrett and Conrad Thompson looked back on 2025 by breaking the year down into the “Good, Bad, and Ugly.” While there were positives to discuss, the conversation took a sharp turn when Thompson addressed what he felt stood out most on the negative side, particularly the high profile celebrity involvement of Travis Scott in WWE programming.

Thompson was direct in his assessment and did not attempt to soften his criticism, making it clear this moment stood above the rest for him.

“The ugly for me this year was Travis Scott’s involvement,” Thompson said. “His involvement in the John Cena retirement tour, his involvement in the WrestleMania main event… I have to be honest, when people talk about that WrestleMania main event, years from now, it will not be remembered fondly. This is not something that will get better with age. And I don’t know, it just felt short sighted.”

As the discussion continued, Jarrett and Thompson dug deeper into the rumors surrounding Scott’s role, especially when it came to physical involvement inside the ring with John Cena during his retirement storyline. Jarrett referenced chatter that had circulated backstage and among fans, suggesting hesitation on Scott’s part.

“Hasn’t it come out recently? Did Cena say this that essentially, Travis Scott’s like, ‘Hey, that shit is too real for me. I ain’t taking that bomb, so I’m gonna make my millions over here’?” Jarrett asked.

Thompson added further fuel to the discussion by pointing to comments made publicly elsewhere. “Logan Paul said on his podcast, Impaulsive, that he just no showed… Apparently WWE certainly made him a priority, inserting him into the main event of WrestleMania, and it doesn’t feel like those feelings were reciprocated.”

From there, the conversation broadened into a larger critique of how business considerations influenced creative decisions throughout the year. Thompson highlighted the circumstances surrounding The Rock returning to television and how those choices were made.

“The story of how The Rock got involved… Rock says, ‘Hey, I got a call for Ari Emanuel, saying, hey, we need, we need some Rock dust. Can you come sprinkle it on us at Elimination Chamber?’” Thompson said. “It feels like a business person making a wrestling call, which sounds a little WCW 1998 to me.”

Jarrett agreed with that assessment and identified this shift in philosophy as one of the most concerning developments of 2025. To him, it represented a clear change in priorities at the top of the industry.

“The leader in the marketplace, the company that’s been around forever… they have fundamentally shifted their decision making process, and then they answer to Wall Street, as opposed to wrestling fans,” Jarrett said. “I think that is the biggest ‘bad’ out of 2025 because it’s very clear that’s the decision now.”

He went on to explain how this approach, particularly under the leadership structure involving Ari Emanuel and the TKO banner, could have long term effects that are still playing out.

“I think the residual of Ari and team answering to Wall Street, as opposed to the, you know, really listening to their audience, it’s going to be interesting. It really is going to be interesting, because we’re in the entertainment business. They’re in the entertainment business.”

To close out his point, Jarrett used an analogy from outside wrestling to illustrate the difference between creativity driven by passion and creativity driven by profit, referencing Toby Keith.

“Toby Keith didn’t used to write songs to figure out what radio wanted played,” Jarrett explained. “He figured out, ‘I’m going to write what’s going to make the most money.’ And there’s just a difference in what makes money is writing for your fans.”