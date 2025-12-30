WWE Licensees Believe Chris Jericho Will Soon Be Available For Use On Their Products

There continues to be heavy speculation surrounding the future of Chris Jericho as his time with All Elite Wrestling appears to be nearing its conclusion. New reporting suggests that Jericho’s current AEW deal is expected to expire fairly soon, unless a quiet extension has already been agreed to behind the scenes.

Within wrestling business circles, there is growing belief that Jericho’s next move could take him back to familiar territory. Some within World Wrestling Entertainment affiliated business groups are said to believe that Jericho will soon be available again for licensing and promotional opportunities, fueling further talk that a WWE return is firmly on the table.

This lines up with ongoing expectations inside WWE that Jericho will come back once his AEW contract runs its course. That belief has reportedly been held internally for months, with the assumption that his return is more a matter of timing than possibility.

Jericho’s current AEW deal is believed to expire on December 31, 2025. He has not appeared on AEW programming since April 2025, where he suffered a loss to Bandido. Since then, there have reportedly been no creative plans in place for Jericho, and he was also absent from the Worlds End pay per view, adding to speculation that his AEW run is winding down.

Away from the ring, Jericho has recently been spotted in Vancouver working on what has been described as a Disney related project. No additional details have been made public, but it has added another layer to the idea that he is currently focused on projects outside of AEW.

Jericho has not exactly shut the door on a return to WWE. During a recent live stream on his YouTube channel, he addressed the subject directly, saying, “You never know. You never know.” Earlier in the year, he also told media outlets, “I’m pretty sure you’ll see me in 2026 in a wrestling ring somewhere.”

There were rumors this week suggesting Jericho could appear on Monday Night Raw, but there has been no confirmation to support that claim. Still, with his contract set to expire at the end of the year, Jericho would officially become a free agent on January 1.

Adding to the intrigue, the January 5, 2026 episode of Raw is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. With WWE often favoring major surprises on high profile shows, speculation continues that the company could be holding off for a moment that maximizes impact if Jericho is indeed WWE bound.

