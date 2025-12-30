Dominik Mysterio Avoids Surgery After Scary Shoulder Injury

There is a positive update on the injury status of Dominik Mysterio following a frightening moment earlier this month that raised immediate concern. While WWE stated on Monday Night Raw that the Intercontinental Champion would be out of action indefinitely, new information suggests the situation is far less serious than initially feared.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared encouraging news regarding Mysterio’s shoulder injury. According to Meltzer, surgery will not be required and the expected recovery window is relatively short.

“Dominik Mysterio, he found out that he does not need surgery,” Meltzer said. “What I was told today is that they are looking at 3 to 4 weeks, so it is not a long term thing.”

Meltzer also noted that the current timetable would allow Mysterio to return in time for one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

“He should be back for the Rumble,” Meltzer added. “The timeline is fluid, but 3 to 4 weeks is the number he got from the doctors.”

The injury occurred on December 20 at AAA’s Guerra de Titanes event in Guadalajara. Mysterio was competing in a tag team match, teaming with El Grande Americano against Rey Fenix and his father, Rey Mysterio. The injury is believed to have happened late in the match when Dominik took a DDT. Fans in attendance quickly noticed him clutching his arm and struggling to lift it afterward.

Despite the apparent pain, Mysterio pushed through and completed the bout, which ended with Rey Mysterio pinning him following interference from Penta. Initial reports suggested the injury may have been a separated shoulder, prompting WWE to take a cautious approach.

As a precaution, WWE removed Mysterio from its post Christmas holiday live event tour to allow him time to recover. If the current timeline holds, he is expected to be medically cleared in time for the Royal Rumble, which takes place on Saturday January 31 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

