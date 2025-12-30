×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 30, 2025
WWE taped the second week of its NXT Gold Rush special last week following the live broadcast from The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The episode is set to air tonight and features several major developments, including multiple title changes and a notable announcement tied to NXT Deadline.

The night was framed around the fallout from the previous episode, with tensions carrying over into several key matches and championship bouts. Fans will see a mix of decisive finishes and storyline progression as Gold Rush continues to shape the direction of NXT heading into December.

TNA Knockouts World Championship
Lei Ying Lee defeated Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace in a Triple Threat match to become the new champion. Lee scored the pinfall on Jordan to capture the title, marking a major moment for her on the Gold Rush special.

WWE Women’s Speed Championship
Fallon Henley defeated Zaria to win the championship, adding another title change to an already eventful taping.

EVOLVE Championship
Jackson Drake defeated Sean Legacy to retain the title. This match was taped prior to the main broadcast.

EVOLVE Women’s Championship
Kendal Grey defeated Laney Reid to retain her championship, continuing her strong run in EVOLVE.

Singles Match
Myles Borne defeated Trick Williams. The match stemmed from last week’s episode, where Borne attacked Williams with a steel chair, setting the stage for their confrontation.

In addition, John Cena is set to appear on the broadcast to officially announce the participants for the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on December 6. The winners of those matches will earn number one contender spots for the NXT Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil, raising the stakes significantly as the brand moves toward the end of the year.

