WWE Officials Unbelievably Impressed With Oba Femi As Main Roster Call Up Nears

There continues to be strong internal praise within WWE for NXT Champion Oba Femi following his recent high profile appearances on the main roster. According to Bodyslam.net, officials were described as being “unbelievably impressed” with Femi’s performances on SmackDown and at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Femi regained the NXT Championship by defeating Ricky Saints at NXT Deadline on December 6. That victory set the stage for a Champion vs Champion clash against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13. The bout took place on the same card as John Cena’s final wrestling match and ended in a no contest after Drew McIntyre became involved, cutting short what had already been viewed internally as a major test for Femi on a big stage.

In the weeks that followed, vignette packages for Femi aired across both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, which has only fueled speculation about his immediate future. The report notes that Femi is expected to be called up to the main roster very soon, with creative already positioning him as a significant player.

Sources also indicated that officials see Femi’s long term upside on the same level as Bron Breakker. One comparison in the report stated that if Breakker’s current push and trajectory are any indication, Oba Femi is viewed as a special case who is expected to be a main event presence for years to come.

Femi, who competed in track and field at the University of Alabama, signed with WWE in December 2021 through the Next In Line program. He is currently in his second reign as NXT Champion and previously set the record for the longest NXT North American Championship reign at 273 days, achievements that continue to reinforce the confidence WWE has in his future.

