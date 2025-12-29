NJPW Confirms Dates And Venues For 2026 New Japan Cup Tournament

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially announced the dates and locations for the 2026 New Japan Cup tournament.

The company confirmed on its website that the single elimination tournament will begin on March 4 at Korakuen Hall and conclude on March 21 at Aore Nagaoka in Niigata. Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale next month, with general sales opening toward the end of January.

The New Japan Cup remains one of the promotion’s most important annual tournaments, often shaping the championship picture heading into the spring.

Full 2026 New Japan Cup schedule

March 4 at Korakuen Hall

March 5 at Korakuen Hall

March 8 at Baycom Gymnasium in Hyogo

March 10 at Shigeto Arena in Okayama

March 12 at Takamatsu City Gymnasium in Kagawa

March 13 at Kanaoka Park Gymnasium in Osaka

March 14 at Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena in Aichi

March 15 at I Messe Yamanashi in Yamanashi

March 17 at Big Palette Fukushima in Fukushima

March 20 at Aore Nagaoka in Niigata

March 21 at Aore Nagaoka in Niigata

The 2025 edition of the tournament was won by David Finlay, who defeated Shota Umino in the finals of the 24 man field. Finlay later challenged Hirooki Goto for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis, but came up short in his title bid.