Clark Connors Exploring Options As NJPW Contract Nears Expiry

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 29, 2025
Clark Connors is approaching the final month of his current deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling, with his contract set to expire at the end of January 2026. Connors is said to be exploring his options ahead of that date, although New Japan is also hopeful that they can retain him.

Connors has been active in the industry since 2017, first building his name on the independent scene with promotions such as DEFY. He entered the NJPW LA Dojo the following year and steadily rose through the ranks. In 2023, he became part of the Bullet Club War Dogs faction, where he found notable success in the junior heavyweight tag division. Teaming with Drilla Moloney, Connors captured the IWGP Junior Tag Team Titles on two occasions.

He remains firmly involved in upcoming New Japan plans and is scheduled to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 20. Connors will team with Yuto Iijima and OSKAR in the Ranbo match for the NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Titles, keeping him in a high profile spot as contract talks continue.

While many NJPW contracts traditionally expire at the end of January, the company is known to hold discussions with talent beyond that window. In some cases, deals are not finalised until weeks or even months later.

Connors is not the only War Dogs member facing an uncertain future. David Finlay is also nearing the end of his current agreement and has been exploring his options as his contract is likewise due to expire at the end of next month. Finlay has been with New Japan since 2015 and has held multiple championships during his run, including the IWGP Global Championship, the NEVER Openweight Championship, and the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

