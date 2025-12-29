Gail Kim Confirms She Turned Down WWE Offer

Gail Kim has revealed that she recently turned down an offer from WWE.

During a fan Q and A session, Kim was asked directly whether she would be working with WWE in the future. The former multi time champion confirmed that an opportunity was presented, but she was unable to move forward with it.

“I had to decline the offer unfortunately,” Kim wrote. “Sucks but had to.”

Kim did not expand on what the offer involved, leaving open whether it was related to an in ring return, a coaching role, or a backstage position. She also chose not to elaborate on the specific reasons behind her decision, only making it clear that declining the offer was not something she wanted to do.

The update comes during a transitional period for Gail Kim, who has been a free agent since departing TNA Wrestling earlier this year. Kim officially left the company in March, bringing an end to a 17 year relationship across two separate stints. Her influence on the Knockouts division made her one of the most respected figures in the promotion’s history.

Speculation about a possible WWE role picked up over the summer after Kim was reportedly backstage at NXT tapings. That appearance fueled talk that she could be joining the brand in some capacity, either on screen or behind the scenes, though nothing was ever confirmed publicly.

Despite passing on the WWE opportunity, Kim has remained visible within the wrestling world. She has accepted several appearances for 2025, although not all plans have gone smoothly. Kim was scheduled to act as a special referee for the Natalya vs Kenzie Paige match at the Crockett Cup in May, but was forced to withdraw due to illness.

More recently, Kim made a surprise appearance for Game Changer Wrestling. She debuted at the Dream On event in New Jersey, delivering a heel promo aimed at the GCW audience before being confronted by Joey Janela. The moment marked her first involvement with the promotion and added another layer of intrigue to her post TNA career.

While the door with WWE appears closed for now, Kim’s continued activity suggests she is far from done in the wrestling business, and her next move remains one to watch.

Join WNS Discord

& Rate This Report

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.